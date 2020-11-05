  • November 5, 2020

Adventures in Art Program

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., is taking registrations for its Adventures in Art Program.

Students can explore the exciting world of art with Adventures in Art, a fun program of gallery walks, art history and creative studio art classes for children ages 6-12.

Upcoming Adventures in Arts classes:

  • Sunday: Ceramics, Create your own clay critter inspired by artist Diana Kersey’s work. All pieced will be fired in the Museum’s Kiln. Fee is $25.
  • Dec. 6: Painting, Have Fun making acrylic paintings of everyday objects such as shoes and pets in the style of artist Maira Kalman. Fee is $20.
  • Jan. 10, 2020: Fashion Design, Tour “Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashions” and try your hand at fashion Design by making paper dolls or heroes and the accessories to go along. Fee is $20
  • Feb. 7, 2020: Collage, Celebrate the art of collage after studying the work of Jacob Lawrence and Romar Bearden. Fee is $20.

Class size is limited. Advance registration is required.

Masks will be required for both students and any adults entering the building.

Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund.

To register or for more information, call Annie Stanley 550-9696 ext. 213 or visit noelartmuseum.org.

