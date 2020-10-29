  • October 29, 2020

Adventures in Art coming up

Adventures in Art coming up

Posted: Thursday, October 29, 2020 2:43 pm

Adventures in Art coming up

Registration is now available for the Ellen Noël Art Museum’s Adventures in Art Program! Students can explore the exciting world of art with Adventures in Art, a fun program of gallery walks, art history and creative studio art classes for children ages 6-12. Class size is limited. Masks will be required for students and any adults entering the building. Entry is through the east side Garden Gate.

Cost is $20 per class ($25 ceramics) with registration in advance only. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer memorial fund; contact Annie Stanley (550-9696 x213) for more information.

Upcoming Adventures in Art classes:

  • Nov 8: Ceramics - Create your own clay critter inspired by artist Diana Kersey’s work. All pieced will be fired in the museum’s kiln. Fee: $25.
  • Dec 6: Painting - Have Fun making acrylic paintings of everyday objects such as shoes and pets in the style of artist Maira Kalman. Fee: $20.
  • Jan 10: Fashion Design - Tour “Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashions” and try your hand at fashion design by making paper dolls or heroes and the accessories to go along. Fee: $20.
  • Feb 7: Collage - Celebrate the art of collage after studying the work of Jacob Lawrence and Romar Bearden. Fee: $20.

Posted in on Thursday, October 29, 2020 2:43 pm. | Tags: ,

