Abbott opens Texas, lifts mask mandate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas businesses can reopen at 100% starting next Wednesday.
Abbott made the announcement during a news conference in Lubbock. “Every business that wants to open should be open,” Abbott said.
The governor said he is also rescinding the state’s mask mandate. Abbott said the state is in a much better position than when the pandemic started last year.
Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan urged Odessans to listen to the words the governor used and to continue using the tools “we have learned to use the last year” including washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks to have both personal and social responsibility. “We have to hope our community has learned something and follow through on the advice that has gotten us here.”
Saravanan pointed to lower numbers of new COVID cases as good news but said now is not the time to let the guard down.
The Abbott announcement came on the first day of a Ratliff mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic to hand out second doses or booster shots of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. As of 3 p.m. about 3,000 boosters had been given at the Medical Center Hospital event.
MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said the first day had gone well despite long lines. She said once inside the gates of Ratliff those seeking the second shot waited about 30 minutes. She said those seeking the vaccine during the rest of the week can make the wait shorter by remembering to bring their vaccine card.
She said those who received a first dose somewhere else can get the second vaccine at Ratliff but that the vaccine card must be presented.
The clinic continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday.
Timmons said those needing a first dose should walk in to MCH’s Urgent Care on either the West side clinic or the JBS clinic. She said those are available 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Sunday with no appointment needed.
All second doses or boosters for those vaccinated after Feb. 24 at Ratliff are being handled by Odessa Regional Medical Center. An email will automatically be sent to those who received the first shot with an appointment time and place included. For those who cannot make that appointment a phone number is provided to call and change it.
There is no danger of second doses running out as the boosters are already in place.
MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said MCH still needs volunteers for this week’s booster clinics at Ratliff and urged Odessans to be aware that the lifting of the mask mandate does not change visitation policies at MCH as the Centers for Disease Control continue to hold health care facilities to high standards of care during the pandemic.
“We will have to keep things in place…just because mask mandate lifted you will have to wear a mask in hospital,” Tippin said.
He added that things are improving with lower numbers and that next week volunteers will be able to come back to the hospital after almost a year to volunteer on the first floor only.
Tippin said 27 COVID 19 patients are in house and also noted that it had been exactly one year ago to the day since an Odessa American headline declared “COVID is coming to town.” He said a year ago “we had our first meeting about COVID.”
ORMC CEO Stacey Brown said that ORMC had five COVID patients in house in ICU and that “for first time I can remember none are on ventilators.”
She later added that while all of “us are desperately wanting to get back to normal” that Odessans must continue to be careful and that everyone has a responsibility to continue practicing safety measures.
You can reach Odessa American Editor Laura Dennis at 432-333-7740 or by email at ldennis@oaoa.com.