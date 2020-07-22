  • July 22, 2020

Abbott announces additional federal funds for higher ed - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Abbott announces additional federal funds for higher ed

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:39 pm

Abbott announces additional federal funds for higher ed oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the State of Texas will allocate an additional $118 million in federal funding to support higher education in Texas, including $93 million to help students continue or restart their progress toward earning a post-secondary credential or degree.

The funding follows the $57 million that Abbott and legislative leaders recently allocated to offset potential cuts to state financial aid programs. This combined investment to post-secondary students and institutions, totaling $175 million, comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Trump.

The funding includes:

> $46.5 million in targeted financial aid for upskilling and reskilling displaced workers in high-demand fields, including workers who have earned some college credit but no credential, allowing new paths into the workforce with higher earning potential.

>> $46.5 million in emergency student support so students whose families have been severely financially impacted by COVID-19 can stay enrolled in higher education.

>> $15 million for strategic education and workforce data infrastructure to provide timely, actionable intelligence to students, institutions, employers, and policymakers; scale and expand existing technologies and tools that support college and career advising; and help students stay on track to earn high-value credentials.

>> $10 million to improve the quality of online learning by strengthening distance education course offerings and bolstering institutions’ capabilities to use data to support student success. This will include funds to develop Open Educational Resource course materials that significantly reduce costs to students.

“In today’s economy, we know jobs increasingly follow skills,” said Commissioner of Texas Higher Education Harrison Keller. “These strategic investments in our students and institutions will keep more students on track to enter the workforce with the credentials and education that tomorrow’s economy will demand. I applaud Governor Abbott for his leadership and the collaborative work of Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Bonnen, and the Chairs and Vice-Chairs of the Finance, Appropriations, and House and Senate Higher Education Committees for their commitment to Texas students and higher education.”

Posted in on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 5:39 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
84°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: ENE at 16mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 94°/Low 74°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]