  • February 12, 2021

Posted: Friday, February 12, 2021 1:15 am

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled 80's Valentine Movie Night, Cinema Under the Stars Feb. 13 with a showing of the 1984 classic “Sixteen Candles!” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Free popcorn will be provided.

Eighty's attire is encouraged

Admission is $5 and free for UTPB students and staff.

For tickets, visit www.wagnernoel.com.

Posted in on Friday, February 12, 2021 1:15 am.

