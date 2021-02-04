Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled 80's Valentine Movie Night, Cinema Under the Stars Feb. 13 with a showing of the 1984 classic “Sixteen Candles!” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Free popcorn will be provided.
Eighty's attire is encouraged
Admission is $5 and free for UTPB students and staff.
For tickets, visit www.wagnernoel.com.
