60 cases reported at nursing home

Dr. Timothy Benton spoke on behalf of the Ector County Health Department Monday and said that 52 residents and eight staff members at Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ector County have tested positive for COVID-19.

“They have 58 active and have had two deaths,” he said during a Monday virtual hospital briefing.

“The Health Department are very active with them, helping with infection control measures and working through the situation with them,” Benton said.

Benton also detailed that while there were 244 total new Ector County cases two weeks ago, this past week there were 240 cases.

“Staying steady in the county,” he said, “looks like hospitals are staying steady as well. Overall, the trends have been down for a couple weeks.”

The Ector County Health Department updated their website at 5 p.m., Monday and detailed that out of 3,814 total positive county COVID-19 cases, 2,561 are confirmed positive cases, 1,253 are probable positive cases and 733 cases are listed as active. While 3,021 people have reportedly recovered from the virus, 60 Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications.

The website also detailed that 228 tests are pending results, 34 patients are hospitalized with the virus, 14 patients are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that out of 1,243 positive cases, 29 positive COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 20 are on the eighth central isolation floor, nine are in the critical care unit and six of those patients are on ventilators.

Of the in-hospital patients, Tippin said that one is from Pecos, one from Ft. Stockton, one from Focused Care at Ft. Stockton, four are from Deerings, one is from Seagraves, one is from Monahans, one is from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, one is from Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation and one is from McCamey.

“About 30 percent of our patient load is from out of Ector County today,” TIppin said adding that 24 tests are pending.

Tippin reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Monday at MCH.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital President Stacey Brown said that out of 2,293 tests, 371 people have tested positive for the virus and two tests are pending. She said five patients are in the ICU and three of them are on ventilators. She said that all of those patients are from Ector County except for one from Andrews.