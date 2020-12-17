  • December 17, 2020

50% capacity ordinance ends Friday - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

50% capacity ordinance ends Friday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 17, 2020 5:36 pm

50% capacity ordinance ends Friday

A controversial ordinance limiting Odessa businesses to 50 percent capacity will end Friday, but employees and customers will continue to be required to wear mask coverings inside businesses or face up to $250 fines for each infraction, city officials announced during a Thursday press conference with health officials.

Odessa’s Director of Communications Devin Sanchez said business capacity will revert back to 75 percent, as recommended by CDC guidelines.

“As far as I know, the mask requirement will remain in effect indefinitely,” Sanchez said. Mayor David Turner, who usually represents the city at the weekly COVID-19 press conferences, did not participate Thursday.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan on Thursday said the face mask covering mandate should remain in effect until Ector County’s test positivity rate decreases to 5-10 percent. That rate has hovered around 30-40 percent recently, officials said.

Turner, and Commissioners Dewey Bryant and Michael Shelton were defeated in Tuesday’s runoff election, and will be replaced in January by new Mayor Javier Joven, Denise Swanner, the new at-large council member, and another newcomer, Mark Matta, who will represent District 1.

County and city health officials said they will make it a priority to work with elected officials to encourage them to continue to support the city’s efforts to keep COVID-19 rates low.

“We need to continue to impress upon our leaders the need to continue following guidelines and preventive practices,” Saravanan said. His comments were echoed by Medical Center Hospital System CEO Russell Tippin and Ector County health authority Dr. B.A. Jinadu.

MCHS reported that on Thursday they were housing 80 COVID-19 patients, 23 who are in critical condition and 21 on ventilators. Thirty employees are currently off work due to COVID, “a huge drop for us,” Tippin said.

ORMC reported 31 COVID-19 patients Thursday, 15 in critical care and 7 on ventilators.

Tippin and ORMC CEO Stacey Brown said they are expecting the first vaccine shipments to arrive on Dec. 21 and will begin vaccinating staff immediately. Nursing home residents will then begin to be vaccinated.

Both hospitals are still working on when and how vaccinations will be distributed to the general public. Tippin, said he has been inundated with calls from the public seeking to be vaccinated. He noted the earliest public vaccinations could likely start is February or March.

Jinadu said the county plans to coordinate the general public vaccination plans.

“The County will be taking a leadership role in this effort,” said Jinadu, who noted he will soon begin talking to MCHS and ORMC about the issue. “We need to start talking about planning for public distribution.”

Posted in on Thursday, December 17, 2020 5:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 60°/Low 39°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 32°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 57°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 59°/Low 32°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]