5 dead since Friday at MCH

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that five people have died at MCH from COVID-19 related complications since Friday during the Monday COVID-19 virtual hospital briefing.

He said that two patients died Friday, one patient died on Saturday, one patient died on Sunday and one patient died on Monday.

Tippin reported that out of 1,111 positive tests, 33 patients are in the hospital, 12 are on the seventh central isolation floor, 10 patients are on the eighth central isolation floor, 11 are in the critical care unit and six of them are on ventilators. Of the 33 patients, two are from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, one is from Focused Care at Odessa, two are from Andrews, one is from Monahans, one is from Stanton, two are from Pecos and one is from Kermit. Forty-five tests are reportedly pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital President Stacey Brown reported that out of 1,899 tests, 337 people have tested positive, 1,556 have tested negative and six tests are pending. Thirteen patients are in the hospital at ORMC, ten are in the ICU, three are on a designated floor and seven of the ICU patients are on ventilators, she said.

“We did also have two deaths over the weekend. Both of those were from outside Ector County,” she added.

Tippin and Brown both said they have been in touch with ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri as well as Odessa College and UTPB to prepare for the reopening of school.

“We’ve been in touch with Scott and with Odessa College and UTPB with all the education entities in town just to talk about hospitals role in assisting them when somebody or a group gets sick or comes up sick and how we’ll communicate with each other and how that’s gonna work,” Tippin said.

Tippin said that the school district has a, “pretty good plan” with their own nurses on how they will respond to COVID-19 until they require hospital assistance.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton gave a breakdown of how last Friday’s data compared to the week before during the briefing.

“There’s 49 deaths which is 14 deaths over the last week,” he said about last weeks data.

He said that 39 of those deaths were at a hospital, six were in a nursing home, three were at their home and one was out of the county.

The Ector County Health Department has struggled to get the website containing local COVID-19 data updated by their given 5:30 p.m., daily deadline and on last Thursday the website detailed seven new deaths. The Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia reportedly told local news media that sending out press releases in real time regarding patient deaths would be too demanding.

Shelton responded to questions from the media about the timeliness of the Ector County Health Department saying, “all of this is due to the difficulties of gathering information and making the reports available, so we hired more people, flooded the thing with staff and the numbers just keep rising and information just keeps getting harder and harder to get.”

“They changed the reporting period to 5:30 p.m., every day,” he added, “so the health department feels that one report is sufficient.”

The Health Department updated their website by their deadline on Monday detailing that out of 3,409 total COVID-19 cases in the county, 2,360 are confirmed positives, 1,049 are probable positives and 906 positive cases are listed as active on the website.

The ECHD website showed that Ector County has a 19.6 percent positivity rate while the state is at 13 percent.

Fifty-one Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications and 2,452 people have reportedly recovered from the coronavirus.

The website also showed that 46 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, with 24 on ICU and 13 patients on ventilators.

More local COVID-19 data can be found on the county website at https://tinyurl.com/wbvll46.