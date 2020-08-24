44 active cases at Buena Vida in Odessa

Local health officials detailed another spike in COVID-19 cases at a local nursing home during a Monday virtual hospital briefing.

Medical Center Health System Co-Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Timothy Benton spoke on behalf of the Ector County Health Department saying that Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa has had 48 cases of COVID-19 with 44 considered active. He added that 39 cases are residents and five are staff.

Benton said he did not have an update from ECHD regarding last week’s spike of 64 active COVID-19 cases at Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation

He also added that cases have been fairly steady for the last three weeks.

“It’s good that it’s not increasing, we’d like to see it on the decline, but it has not trended down. It has just stayed flat,” he said.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin detailed that out of 1,296 positive cases, 25 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital, 15 are on the eight central isolation unit, ten patients are in the Critical Care Unit and seven of those are on ventilators.

Of the 25 patients, one is from Ft. Stockton, five are from Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation, three are from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, one is from Buena Vida Odessa, one is from Buena Vide in McCamey and one is from Encompass Health Rehab and 54 tests are reportedly pending.

“Out of the 25 covid in-house positives we have today, 11 of those are from nursing homes,” Tippin added.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital President Stacey Brown said that out of 2,487 tests, 392 people have tested positive, six patients are in the hospital, three are in the ICU, two are on ventilators and the other three are on another designated floor. One test is reportedly pending, she said and of the six patients, one is from Andrews and one is from Big Spring.

Brown said that over the weekend two Ector County residents died from COVID-19 related complications at ORMC including a 66-year-old man and an 84-year-old man.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke on the positivity rate of the county during the briefing.

“If you look at where we are now in the U.S., our positivity rates are hovering around 6 percent which is a seven day moving average…but if you pull up Texas, you’re gonna find that our positivity rates are in the 13, 14, and most recently seven day average all the way up to 18 (percent),” he said adding that those numbers are reflective of Ector County.

“We are still three times higher than the rest of the nation. New York’s positivity rate for example, in the last seven to 14 days is one to two percent positivity rate, which means they’re doing a lot of testing and the majority of the people are testing negative,” he said.

Benton said that MCH has been using the convalescent plasma and will continue to use the treatment.

Saravanan said that FDA’s emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma has been in place for a while.

“We’ve have mixed…results so far. There have been some people that it is worked on really well and there have been some people that it hasn’t really worked so well and I think that is to be expected,” he said.

The Ector County Health Department detailed that while 4,057 positive county cases, 2,703 are confirmed positives, 1,354 are probable positives and 719 cases are listed as active.

The website also shows that while 3,272 people have recovered from the virus, 66 people have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications and the county is reporting an 18.1 percent positivity rate.