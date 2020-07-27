  • July 27, 2020

31st COVID-19 related death reported at MCH - Odessa American: Local News

31st COVID-19 related death reported at MCH

Posted: Monday, July 27, 2020 11:30 am

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An 81-year-old female died Sunday afternoon from COVID-19 related complications at Medical Center Hospital.

An MCH press release detailed that the woman had pre-existing conditions, was from Odessa and had been admitted to the hospital from home on July 5.

MCH is reporting this as the 31st COVID-19 related death of an MCH patient.

MCH reported as of Sunday that 47 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 13 patients are in the critical care unit and six of them are on ventilators. 34 patients are on the seventh and eighth COVID-19 isolation floors. No patients are reportedly in the CCU overflow unit.

