  • July 24, 2020

29th COVID-19 related death at MCH - Odessa American: Local News

29th COVID-19 related death at MCH

Posted: Friday, July 24, 2020 9:27 am

29th COVID-19 related death at MCH

A 45-year-old man died Thursday night from COVID-19 related Complications at Medical Center Hospital.

An MCH Press release detailed that the man who had pre-existing conditions was an Ector County resident and was admitted to the hospital from his home.

MCH is reporting this as the 29th COVID-19 related death of an MCH patient.

MCH reported as of Thursday evening that 46 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 15 patients are in the critical care unit and seven of them are on ventilators. Thirty patients are on the seventh and eighth COVID-19 isolation floors and one patient is on the labor and delivery floor. No patients are reportedly in the CCU overflow unit.

 

                                                         

Posted in on Friday, July 24, 2020 9:27 am. | Tags: , , , ,

