2021 marks coldest February on record

MIDLAND March came in Monday with another wintery blast although not as bad as some of February’s record temps.

This past February brought extreme winter conditions to the Permian Basin that were on an unprecedented scale.

That included setting a mark for the coldest February on record.

Meteorologist Jim DeBerry of the National Weather Service in Midland said the average temperature for this past month was 40.4 degrees.

Prior to this year, the coldest February for the Permian Basin was in 1960 when the average for that month was 42.5 degrees.

“It was a pretty significant event for us,” DeBerry said. “Hopefully, we don’t see anything like that again.”

It was just one of 14 records that were broken this past month as the winter storm brought heavy snowfall and ice across the entire state including West Texas.

DeBerry said the Permian Basin set record low temperatures from Feb. 14-19 and that the coldest temperature was negative-two degrees on Feb. 15.

“Then, from Feb. 11-18, we set on all those days, we set record cold highs,” DeBerry said. “A cold high on Feb. 11 was only 29 degrees. That was the coldest temperature ever recorded here for Feb. 11. There were eight of those.”

Then on Feb. 14, the Permian Basin had a snowfall of 5.3 inches which DeBerry said was a record snowfall for the 14th of February and our ninth highest daily snowfall recorded here.

“Then, previously, our record for consecutive days below freezing was four days and this last event set a new record of eight,” DeBerry said. “That’s the big one right here.”

DeBerry added that the Permian Basin essentially doubled the old record for consecutive days below freezing.

Last week did see a slight return to normal as temperatures returned to the 60s on Feb. 24.

However, Odessans did wake up to colder settings on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday night saw temperatures go back into the 30s and Monday saw a high 48 degrees with a low of 27 with parts in New Mexico reporting ice and snow but not much.

“It’s really not a lot to write home about,” DeBerry said. “Currently, the storm system itself is directly over southeast New Mexico. Our radar is showing stuff mainly over the Permian Basin. I’m not seeing anything over here at the airport.

“To the north of us, Gaines County, Andrews County, they’re probably having some mixed precipitation. Here at the airport, we’ve seen rain and graupel. Then we also had reports of sleet and snow and that’s about it. We haven’t had any freezing rain but we’ve had reports of anything else. Any time you have a temperature profile of that, one degree can make a difference between rain snow or sleet.”

DeBerry said they had received reports of about an inch of snow around Carlsbad, N.M. but no accumulation anywhere else at noon on Monday.

“It’s all melted everywhere else. This will keep moving east out of the area. We’re not expecting any kind of accumulations.”

>> HAIL OR GRAUPEL: Areas of the Permian Basin saw graupel but it can be easy to mistake it with hail.

Graupel is like hail but much smaller.

“We did have some thunder last night so it’s plausible that it could’ve been hail,” TeBerry said. “However, other places had some graupel. It’s similar to hail except it’s generally smaller. It’s probably half the size of a pea.

According to the National Weather Service, graupel is usually less than five millimeters in diameter is typically white, soft and crumbly and resembles snow more than hail or sleet.

“It’s really hard to tell,” DeBerry said. “It depends on if you have a thunderstorm or not. We generally don’t classify anything as hail unless there is thunder.”

>> REST OF THE WEEK: The remainder of the week should see a return to the warmer conditions, DeBerry said.

Tuesday will see a high of 57 degrees with a low of 36 and by Wednesday, the temperatures should reach a high of 73 and a low of 46.

The high on Thursday is expected to be 79 with a low of 46.

“Tonight, it’s supposed to clear up and tonight should be the coldest day for the next week or so,” DeBerry said. “We’ll probably be in the mid to upper 70s this Thursday. This should be a real quick cold front. Not a really strong one. It’s almost over.”