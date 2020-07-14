  • July 14, 2020

18th COVID-19 related death at MCH

18th COVID-19 related death at MCH

Posted: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:58 am

Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital reported that a 61-year-old woman died from COVID-19 related complications at midnight on Tuesday.

The patient was reportedly transferred from Reeves County, admitted to MCH on July 8 and had pre-existing conditions, an MCH press release detailed.

The release detailed that this was the 18th MCH patient to die from COVID-19 related complications. 

MCH has 51 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with nine patients in the critical care unit. Five of them are on ventilators. All Five patients are reportedly on ventilators in the overflow CCU. Thirty-seven other patients are on the seventh and eighth isolation floors.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:58 am.

