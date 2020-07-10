14th death reported at MCH

An 85-year-old woman died Friday afternoon from COVID-19 complications at Medical Center Hospital.

An MCH press release detailed that the woman was from Kermit and had pre-existing conditions. She was reportedly admitted to MCH from home on June 30 and was one of the two reported COVID-19 patients who died on Friday at MCH.

In another press release, MCH detailed that out of 631 positive cases, 43 are in the hospital, 13 are in the critical care unit and eight are on ventilators. Three are in the CCU overflow unit and those three are on ventilators. The remaining 27 patients are on the seven central and eight central floors. MCH reported that no persons under investigation are in the hospital and 460 tests are pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that 210 patients have tested positive from the virus, 904 negative and 85 tests are pending. Brown said that nineteen patients are in the hospital and ten of them are on ventilators.

Brown said that 12 staff members are out on isolation from community exposure.

Mayor David Turner spoke on Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to halt elective surgeries at hospitals and both MCH and ORMC reported that they have not furloughed any employees.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that the halt to elective surgeries is going to play a huge part regarding the operations of the hospital.

He said that a few staff from the operating rooms can be deployed into COVID-19 units, “but they don’t replace any of the staffing needs that we had before,” Saravanan said.

“We are still trying to get staffing hired so we can cope with the surge and our hope is…that order doesn’t stay on too long so we don’t have to delay elective surgery,” he said adding that it’s one of the major contributors to hospitals.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that MCH is trying to train different MCH healthcare workers in a multitude of ways so they don’t have to cut workers or furlough staff.

“The hospitals are becoming overwhelmed…we can put people in beds in hallways, it’s the staff to care for them,” she said adding that waiting on travelers and people to come help is taxing from a staff perspective.

No county or the health department representative was present during Friday’s hospital briefing, but the Ector County Health Department website detailed that 1,829 total cases are in the county, 1,235 cases are confirmed positive and 594 cases are probable positive. A county press release detailed that there are 1,019 active COVID-19 cases and 796 patients have recovered from the virus. The release also stated that, “this number does not reflect the most up to date data,” and that staff would update the ECHD website by 5 p.m., because, “the health department is working on getting new staff set up and moving around.”

The health department has been late on reporting their numbers by the 3 p.m. hospital briefings on multiple occasions since they changed their reporting from five days a week to three. Multiple county representatives have previously said that ECHD is struggling to keep up with reporting due to high case numbers and untrained staff.

Turner said he has not heard from Abbott regarding another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to overwhelm Midland and Odessa hospitals. He said that the statement was taken out of context and that neither Rep. Brooks Landgraf and Midland Mayor Patrick Payton heard about a shutdown.

Turner said it’s concerning if local elected officials aren’t being made aware of those potential decisions and that he would reach out to Abbott next week.

After the hospital briefing, the Texas Tribune ran a story about Abbott considering a potential lockdown as the next step in COVID-19 prevention.

Turner also said that that the city has received complaints regarding local entertainment venues and that he will send Odessa Fire Rescue to investigate such venues and see if they are following mask and occupancy requirements.

In other COVID-19 news:

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said that the state will stop paying for Remdesivir for hospitals and if hospitals want the drug, they will have to pay for it by themselves.

Abbott announced Friday that Omnicare, a CVS company, is partnering with the state to provide testing of nursing homes and assisted living facilities which would include, “on-site same-day testing and results for both facility staff and their residents.”

Testing in assisted living facilities reportedly began on Thursday and Omnicare will begin testing nursing homes next week, the release detailed.

The Texas Tribune article can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y7j5nzf9.