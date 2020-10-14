Local Republicans at odds about endorsements

Some local Republicans are unhappy about the Ector County Republican Party’s city council candidate endorsements, claiming the action is misleading and unfairly favors the candidates in question over other GOP contenders in what is usually a nonpartisan race.

“By them going out and endorsing a candidate because they’re elected precinct chairs and saying the entire party endorses along with them, it’s very misleading and it’s harmful to other candidates,” said Ronnie Lewis, a member of the Ector County Republican Women’s Club. “Other candidates in the future can see this type of bias and it could keep a good candidate from coming forth.”

Although there are other Republican candidates running for council seats, the ECRP executive board recently endorsed, via an email vote, District 2 candidate Rachel Minor, District 1 candidate Mark Matta, at-large candidate Denise Swanner and mayoral candidate Javier Joven.

Ector County Republican Party Chairman Tisha Crow said the action was taken because of what she claimed was a lack of responsibility to voters by the current City Council. She added that all of those endorsed have guaranteed they wouldn’t issue certificates of obligations unless there were a “real emergency” such as a tornado causing major damage to the city.

The group’s executive board comprises locally elected Republican precinct chairs, and Crow said Tuesday that none of those members voted against the decision to endorse the four candidates. She did note that Joven, who is also a precinct chair, and fellow executive board member Sherry Hurt abstained from voting.

But Hurt also took issue with the action, noting, “I replied to an email to everyone on the full board and the executive board of the party that I would not endorse.”

Hurt, who also serves as president of the Ector County Republican Women’s Club (ECRW), said she voted not to endorse anyone because of her affiliation with the ECRW as well as state and national Republican women’s clubs.

“I wouldn’t have publicly endorsed anyone because I feel like it’s our job, probably because I’m the president of the local club and I work nationally and throughout the state,” she said. “I feel like it’s important just from things that I have learned to encourage everyone -- all of the Republicans -- and so therefore that’s what I try to do. Different candidates will call me. I will encourage them. I will remain neutral….”

Hurt added that according to ECRW local, state and national bylaws, “there’s just certain expectations to not ever endorse one candidate ever over another Republican ever.

“My main thing I want to convey is, win or lose, we all live in a pretty small town, relatively, and by encouraging everybody to do their best… at the end of the day we need to all be able to get along and to go forward,” she said.

The City Council election has traditionally been a non-partisan one, in that candidates do not run under any political party affiliation.

Crow said it has been about 10 years since the ECRP has endorsed candidates for the council elections. A representative of the Ector County Democratic Party confirmed they are not endorsing City Council candidates.

Some local Republicans assert that what the ECRP executive board did goes too far.

Former City Council member Kirk Edwards said he is concerned with how the ECRP has conducted candidate endorsements and added he has never believed the local GOP group has represented views of the majority of local Republicans.

“I have never felt like the so-called Ector County Republican Party has ever represented me or the vast majority of Republicans in this county,” he said. “And it’s a shame that that title has been hijacked by a group of people that are scheming to take over certain positions on our City Council as they have done in the past, trying to subvert our incredibly good State Representative races over the past four to six years.”

Edwards said that City Council races are non-partisan and there’s never been a party preference.

“That’s why it’s incredibly important for voters in Ector County to understand that these have never been partisan races and for a group to come out and make it a partisan race when it’s not one is just ridiculous and self-serving,” he said. “For us to step back and let a group of people hijack the City Council for their own purposes as a squad, I’ve just never heard of it before in our local political history and it’s a shame.”

Edwards also spoke on the semantics of the local GOP.

“Just the term, ‘The Ector County Republican Party:’ I have no idea what that means,” he said. “It’s completely opposite of our Ector County Republican Women’s group which is a vibrant, healthy cross section of Republicans in Ector County, and to me there’s a vast confusion of the two and it’s being manipulated in a way that makes that group seem like they’re the mainstream when they’re completely anything but.”

But Crow defended the executive board’s endorsements.

“We have for years been asked, ‘How did we allow this person, whoever this person might be, when they’re not a true fiscal conservative; how did we allow them to get into office; why didn’t anyone tell us differently?’ Well, so we’ve decided to start doing so,” she said. “When someone isn’t going to be the conservative people believe them to be, then we make sure that if there is a conservative within a race, we will from now on be endorsing that conservative.”

Crow added that the group won’t always endorse candidates, but chose to this election.

Lewis emphasized he has no problem with the endorsed candidates but takes issue with the ECRP’s actions of “picking out four candidates under the assumption that the entire Republican Party in Ector County is backing them.”

“From what I can understand the executive board has expressed that they have the right, the authority and the power to speak for the entire Republican Party and therefore they see no problem with endorsing their four chosen candidates, “ he said. “And they say this because the executive board is made up of precinct chairs so by being a precinct chair…they feel like they wield this kind of authority.”

Lewis said that he doesn’t know his precinct chair and said he was willing to bet the majority of Ector County voters don’t know their respective precinct chairs.

“I have no issues with these four candidates, I just don’t want a small group of people thinking they have this power to stack our City Council,” Lewis said. “Because if they campaign in lockstep, I’m willing to bet they’ll vote in lockstep.”

Another Odessan reported another incident which raised concerns to him about the ECRP’s endorsements.

Roy Hunt said he recently went to the Republican Headquarters to buy President Trump signs for his yard, and a man told him the signs were $3 a piece, but that if Hunt took a Javier Joven sign, then the Trump sign would be free. Hunt said he declined the offer, noting it would look awkward next to a Dewey Bryant for Mayor sign.

“After I got to thinking about it, it made me mad,” he said. “I mean, he’s offering me free signs and he’s charging everybody else except if they’ll put a (Joven) sign in their yard. That really irked me.”

Hunt said that he returned to the headquarters and asked the people working there if the incident was wrong, and was told it shouldn’t have happened.

Crow said that the local GOP does not give away free Trump signs if voters take a Javier Joven sign, but that one of Joven’s "block walkers was doing that for people. He bought a bunch,” she said, adding that they are also giving away signs if people have had theirs stolen.

She said a lot of volunteers for candidates have also been volunteering at the GOP headquarters, so it was possible that a candidate volunteer had also given away free signs at the headquarters.

Other residents recently reported receiving separate door-hanger ads for Trump, Joven, Minor and Swanner that were all rubber-banded together.

Crow said that everything done inside the party is through volunteers and so the people who put up doorhangers were not local GOP officials.

“In fact, most of those people gave money to those candidates to pay for the doorhangers at which they were out hanging,” she said. “We’ve not written any candidate a check. We can’t do that. We don’t have a PAC so we can’t hand a check to any candidate.”

She added that candidates pay for most campaign materials out of their campaign funds, adding that “one that we’ve paid for is a Trump card that also lists the early voting polling places, the times and the address of the headquarters.” That card also includes the endorsed city council candidates, she said.

Crow also spoke about the nonpartisan and bipartisan idea of city council election and said that, “There’s no such thing in politics as bipartisan. Every single vote for every single everything is not bipartisan.”