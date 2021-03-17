  • March 17, 2021

Landgraf back on air at CBS 7 - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Landgraf back on air at CBS 7

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 2:53 pm

Landgraf back on air at CBS 7 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A familiar face will be returning to the desk at CBS7.

Veteran broadcaster Shelby Landgraf will be returning from hiatus and has been named the CBS7 interim news director and co-anchor of the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts with Jay Hendricks, a press release by CBS7 stated.

Landgraf joined the CBS7 team in 2017. She graduated from Trinity University with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and business administration before diving into broadcast journalism.

Landgraf has lived in different parts of the world, graduating from high school in Germany and has given back to the community, serving on the West Texas Food Bank board of directors as well as the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute Advisory Board.

For more information about Landgraf and the CBS7 team, visit http://www.cbs7.com/.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 2:53 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
62°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: NNW at 20mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 37°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 41°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 72°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]