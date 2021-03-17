Landgraf back on air at CBS 7

A familiar face will be returning to the desk at CBS7.

Veteran broadcaster Shelby Landgraf will be returning from hiatus and has been named the CBS7 interim news director and co-anchor of the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts with Jay Hendricks, a press release by CBS7 stated.

Landgraf joined the CBS7 team in 2017. She graduated from Trinity University with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and business administration before diving into broadcast journalism.

Landgraf has lived in different parts of the world, graduating from high school in Germany and has given back to the community, serving on the West Texas Food Bank board of directors as well as the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute Advisory Board.

For more information about Landgraf and the CBS7 team, visit http://www.cbs7.com/.