HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Oct. 2

HEREFORD WHITEFACES AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.
>> Records: Hereford 2-2; Andrews 4-1.
>> Last Week: Hereford def. Plainview, 42-36; Andrews def. Lubbock Estacado, 45-44.
>> Radio: FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Andrews 27, Hereford 26.
>> Notes: The Mustangs escaped a potential overtime situation when the Matadors couldn’t convert an extra point late in the game last week. Brock Tijerina rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown and also had a 15-yard TD reception for the Mustangs. A.J. Britten caught seven passes for 102 yards. … Andrews’ offense is scoring at a 45.2 point-per-game clip, but the the defense has surrendered more than 35 points in a game three times this season, which should be a concern. … Quarterback E.J. Lopez has completed 100 of 186 passes for 1,499 yards and 21 touchdowns, with six interceptions. Wide receiver Luke Armendariz has caught 31 of them for 663 yards and nine scores, while Markeese Lawrence has 19 receptions for 298 yards and seven touchdowns.
LUBBOCK HIGH WESTERNERS AT FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Fort Stockton.
>> Records: Lubbock High 1-0; Fort Stockton 1-4.
>> Last Week: Lubbock High def. Big Spring, 48-12; Fort Stockton lost to Pecos, 28-21.
>> Radio: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: It’s no consolation for the Panthers that they have a playoff berth locked up by virtue of a four-team district. They need to find something on defense, having given up 107 points over the last three games, while scoring just 42. … Fort Stockton has been a one-person show on offense. Quarterback Dominic Aguilar has passed for 683 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 541 yards and two touchdowns.
PECOS EAGLES AT GREENWOOD RANGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, J.M. King Memorial Stadium, Greenwood.
>> Records: Pecos 2-1; Greenwood 2-2.
>> Last Week: Pecos def. Fort Stockton, 28-21; Greenwood lost to Canyon, 48-0.
>> Radio: AM-1400 (Pecos); greenwoodsportsradio.com
>> Last Season: Greenwood 58, Pecos 6.
>> Notes: This is the start of District 1-4A Division II play for both teams. … Pecos is going to run the football, opposing defensive coordinators know that. The Eagles have gained 1,444 yards on the ground this season and have just 12 passing yard through three games. Ricardo Serrano (48 carries, 445 yards, eight touchdowns), Ezekiel Saldana (29-443-5) and Abel Velasquez (23-232-2) are the trio that the Rangers have to worry about. … Greenwood is coming off a loss in which it trailed early and then never was able to get anything going. … Senior running back Trey Cross was held to just 71 yards, while quarterback Ty Flowers competed 8 of 20 passes for 89 yards.
SEMINOLE INDIANS AT MONAHANS LOBOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium, Monahans.
>> Records: Seminole 1-4; Monahans 2-3.
>> Last Week: Seminole def. Muleshoe, 51-40; Monahans def. Lamesa, 29-8.
>> Radio: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole); FM-98.3 (Monahans).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Seminole changed things up with quarterback River Powers taking the reins against Muleshoe and completing 23 of 38 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 83 yards and two scores. Running back Jason Mejia continued his strong start with 12 carries for 84 yards and two scores. He has scored five rushing touchdowns over the past three games. … Monahans freshman Cheno Navarrette made an impact in the Loboes’ victory at Lamesa, taking over at quarterback in the second half and rushing for 94 yards and two scores in addition to completing 3 of 8 passes for 24 yards. He also had two tackles and an interception at safety.
KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AT SLATON TIGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Slaton.
>> Records: Kermit 0-3; Slaton 1-2.
>> Last Week: Kermit did not play; Slaton lost to Post, 46-7.
>> Radio: 98xfm.com (Kermit).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Yellow Jackets had another break in the schedule last week and look to win their first of the season when they travel to Slaton. … Freshman quarterback Jeremiah Salazar has stepped up to lead Kermit, completing 41 of 89 passes for 550 yards and five touchdowns, with six interceptions.
WINK WILDCATS AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Ave Stadium, Crane.
>> Records: Wink 5-0; Crane 3-0.
>> Last Week: Wink def. Smyer, 55-22; Crane def. Denver City, 31-21.
>> Radio: west11sports.com (Wink); myelave.com (Crane).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: One of the marquee matchups this week with a pair of undefeated teams squaring off. With a pair of high-scoring offenses on the field (Wink is averaging 44.4 points per game, Crane 36), a defensive stop or turnover is going to weigh heavily on the outcome. … Wink is led by sophomore quarterback Kanon Gibson (60 of 100 passing, 821 yards, 12 TDs; 119 carries, 801 yards rushing, nine touchdowns), while the host Golden Cranes look to junior quarterback Jaxon Willis (57-92-939-12; 33-132-2) to keep their offense on track.
REAGAN COUNTY OWLS AT ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jackson Field, Sul Ross State University, Alpine.
>> Records: Reagan County 3-1; Alpine 2-2.
>> Last Week: Reagan County did not play; Alpine did not play.
>> Radio: AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Alpine 65, Reagan County 0.
>> Notes: This game was agreed upon after both schools had opponents sidelined because of COVID-19 regulations. … The Owls are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, having defeated San Angelo TLCA 61-0 in their last outing on Sept. 18. … That same night, Alpine found itself on the right side of a defensive battle, defeating Sonora 7-0. Jayden Canaba leads the Fightin’ Buck with 581 yards passing and three touchdowns, while rushing for 153 yards and three scores.
IRAAN BRAVES AT ANTHONY WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Tommy Sanchez Memorial Stadium, Anthony.
>> Records: Iraan 0-2; Anthony 0-0.
>> Last Week: Iraan lost to Rocksprings, 54-12; Anthony did not play.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: This is quite a road trip for the Braves, who will travel 322.2 miles up Interstate 10 to the Texas-New Mexico border for the contest. … Anthony gets its season underway following COVID-19 restrictions in El Paso County that kept schools from practicing.
BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS AT SANDERSON EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Sanderson.
>> Records: Buena Vista 3-2; Sanderson 1-3.
>> Last Week: Buena Vista lost to Lamesa Klondike, 50-0; Sanderson lost to Fort Davis, 62-16.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Sanderson 45, Buena Visto 0.
>> Notes: Both teams looking for a bounce-back effort after being mercy-ruled by their respective opponents a week ago.
FORT DAVIS INDIANS AT SIERRA BLANCA VAQUEROS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gabriel Sanchez Memorial Field, Sierra Blanca.
>> Records: Fort Davis 2-2; Sierra Blanca 1-1.
>> Last Week: Fort Davis def. Sanderson, 62-16; Sierra Blanca def. Marfa, 37-14.
>> Radio: FM-92.7 (Fort Davis).
>> Last Season: Fort Davis 58, Sierra Blanca 28.
>> Notes: Fort Davis came off a bye week with a solid performance against the Eagles, led by Oscar Morales. Morales carried the ball 17 times for 170 yards and three scores, while completing 3 of 8 passes for 77 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Adrian Chaves led Fort Davis with nine tackles.
GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS AT VAN HORN EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Van Horn.
>> Records: Grandfalls-Royalty 2-2; Van Horn 1-1.
>> Last Week: Grandfalls-Royalty did not play; Van Horn lost to Garden City, 52-32.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Van Horn hosts a perennial playoff team in the Cowboys, but Grandfalls-Royalty shouldn’t take the Eagles lightly because it’s their first season at the six-man level. Van Horn won its first game, against Sanderson, and then held the lead at Garden City until the Bearkats roared back in the second half.
RANKIN RED DEVILS at NUECES CANYON PANTHERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Barksdale.
>> Records: Rankin 4-1; Nueces Canyon 1-3.
>> Last Week: Rankin def. Calvert, 60-14; Nueces Canyon lost to Follett, 52-8.
>> Radio: mixlr.com/red-devil-radio.
>> Last Season: Rankin 68, Nueces Canyon 14.
>> Notes: The Red Devils made quick work of Calvert last week and should have another quick evening tonight against the Panthers, who have scored just eight points in their past three games.
PERMIAN BASIN CO-OP RENEGADES AT MARFA SHORTHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Martin Field, Marfa.
>> Records: Permian Basin 0-3; Marfa 0-3.
>> Last Week: Permian Basin Co-Op lost to Baird, 62-13; Marfa lost to Sierra Blanca, 37-14.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Shorthorns get the extra day of prep work in before the Renegades, made up of home-schooled athletes, travels up the mountain.
