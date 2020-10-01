HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 2-6A Capsules for Oct. 2

ABILENE COOPER COUGARS AT ABILENE HIGH EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Shotwell Stadium, Abilene.
>> Records: Abilene Cooper 0-1; Abilene High 0-1.
>> Last Week: Permian 47, Abilene Cooper 35; Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene High 20.
>> Radio: FM-98.1 (KTLT-Abilene); FM-102.7 (KHXS-Abilene Cooper)
>> Internet: 98theticket.com (Abilene); 102thebear.com (Abilene Cooper).
>> Last Season: Abilene Cooper 23, Abilene High 14
>> Notes: The Crosstown Showdown is renewed as the Cougars and the Eagles play each other for the 60th time. … Both teams enter Friday’s matchup looking to pick their first victory of the season. … Cooper jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before miscues cost the Cougars in the loss to Permian. … Senior running back Noah Garcia finished with 155 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns. … Abilene High was in a tight battle the whole way with Amarillo Tascosa before falling late to the Rebels. … Junior quarterback Abel Ramirez finished with 176 yards passing and a touchdown to lead led the Eagles. … Abilene Cooper is looking for its second straight win in the rivalry. … Cooper leads the all-time series 35-23-1.
AMARILLO HIGH SANDIES AT MIDLAND HIGH BULLDOGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.
>> Records: Amarillo High 0-1; Midland High 0-1.
>> Last Week: Midland Lee 54, Amarillo High 40; Wichita Falls Rider 42, Midland High 13.
>> Radio: FM-102.1 (KFZK).
>> Internet: classicrock102.net (Midland); tpsnsports.com (Amarillo).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Midland High opens up its 2020 home slate against a team making the trip from the Panhandle for the second straight week. … Both teams are looking for better performances this week to earn that first victory. … Amarillo High fell behind 30-7 in the first half to Midland Lee last week, while Midland High gave up 28 unanswered points against Wichita Falls Rider. … Daniel Garcia finished with 120 yards rushing to lead the Bulldogs. … Will Maynard finished with 352 yards passing and five touchdown passes for the Sandies. … This is the first time that the two teams have met since 2015 and the 21st meeting all-time. … Midland High leads the series 13-7.
MIDLAND LEE REBELS AT AMARILLO TASCOSA REBELS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Dick Bivins Stadium, Amarillo.
>> Records: Midland Lee 1-0; Amarillo Tascosa 1-0.
>> Last Week: Midland Lee 54, Amarillo High 40; Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene High 20.
>> Radio: AM-550/FM 95.5/FM 97.5 (KCRS)
>> Internet: newstalkkcrs.com (Midland Lee); tpsnsports.com (Amarillo).
>> Last Season: Midland Lee 55, Amarillo Tascosa 36.
>> Notes: Both teams got off to good starts last week by picking up season-opening victories. … Midland Lee’s high-powered offense picked up right where it left off last season by racking up 558 yards of total offense in the season opener. … Quarterback Mikey Serrano finished with 280 yards passing and four touchdowns before leaving the game with an injury. … Mahkilyn Young, Shemar Davis, and Christian Romero all stepped up to lead the Rebels to victory. … Tascosa rushed for 462 yards in the season-opening victory over Abilene High. … Major Everhart led the way with 119 yards on the ground, including a 91-yard touchdown run to help create the cushion his team needed. … Midland Lee leads the all-time series 17-8, including nine of the last 10 dating back to 2008.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL BOBCATS AT SCHERTZ CLEMENS BUFFALOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Robert and Glenda Lehnhoff Stadium, Schertz.
>> Records: San Angelo Central 0-1; Schertz Clemens 0-1.
>> Last Week: Killeen Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35; Austin Westlake 53, Schertz Clemens 7.
>> Radio: FM-94.1 (KIXY-San Angelo Central).
>> Internet: kixyfm.com (San Angelo)
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: This matchup is the second of three road matchups that the Bobcats are playing to start the 2020 season. … Central was unable to dig itself out of a hole last week, falling behind 21-7 at halftime and 49-21 through three quarters. … The Bobcats are also looking to improve defensivley after allowing 568 total yards of offense. … Senior quarterback Malachi Brown finished with 271 total yards of offense and four total touchdowns in the loss. … Schertz Clemens is also looking for a better result after falling to No. 4 Austin Westlake in its season opener. … This is the first meeting between the two schools.
WOLFFORTH FRESNHIP TIGERS VS. BURLESON CENTENNIAL SPARTANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater.
>> Records: Wolfforth Frenship 0-1; Burleson Centennial 1-0.
>> Last Week: Lubbock Coronado 42, Wolfforth Frenship 14; Burleson Centennial 38, Burleson 34.
>> Radio: FM-97.3 (KTTU).
>> Internet: Frenship.tv; doublet973.com (Lubbock).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Frenship is making the 130-mile trip from Wolfforth while Centennial is traveling about 200 miles from the DFW Metroplex. … The Tigers are hoping to kick their offense into gear after scoring just 14 points against Lubbock Coronado. ... One of the problem areas came down to holding on to the ball as Frenship fumbled four times and was lucky to not lose one. … William Bayouth finished with 102 yards rusing on 21 carries and a touchdown to lead Frenship. … The Spartans opened the season with a thrilling 38-34 victory over rival Burleson in the Battle of the Boot. … Christian Hudson led the way for Centennial with 104 yards rushing on 23 carries and two touchdowns.
— TONY VENEGAS
