HHSC to change nursing facility and long-term facility visitation

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced limited visitation rules for nursing facilities and long-term care facilities on Thursday.

A HHSC press release detailed that they are also issuing enhanced emergency regulations for nursing facilities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Public visitation to nursing facilities is reportedly limited to outside visits only and physical contact is not permitted between visitors and residents.

The release also lists additional requirements facilities need to meet to have outdoor visitation including no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in staff 14 days prior, no active positive cases in residents, “any facility previously experiencing an outbreak that has fully recovered must be adequately staffed and following adequate infection control procedures,” and facility staff are being tested for the coronavirus weekly.

Limited indoor and outdoor visitation is reportedly allowed at long-term care facilities (except nursing facilities) where physical contact is also not permitted between visitors and residents.

Other requirements include that no confirmed COVID-19 positive staff in last 14 days, no active positive cases in residents, adequate staffing to facilitate visitation in compliance with infection control requirements and use of plexiglass as a safety barrier for indoor visitation to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The emergency rule enhancements are detailed in the press release that each facility needs to have a COVID-19 plan that includes staff to work with groups of residents who have tested positive for the virus and, “and staff should not change designation from one day to another, unless required to maintain adequate staffing for a cohort.”

“All nursing facilities must screen all residents, staff, and people who come to the facility in accordance with specified criteria, and each resident must be screened at least three times a day for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and each facility must have plans for obtaining and maintaining a two-week supply of personal protective equipment and resident recovery plans for continuing care when a resident recovers from COVID-19,”the release states.

The full emergency rules will be posted on the HHSC COVID-19 provider web page which can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y4pmnxu8.