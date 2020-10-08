Health officials warn about COVID resurgence

With a small resurgence in COVID cases from the county from recent days, officials from Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and the Ector County Health Department are urging people to remain cautious and not allow a second spike during a virtual hospital briefing Thursday.

MCH Director of Communications Trevor Tankersley, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ector County, as of Thursday afternoon, were 5,167, 3,276 confirmed with 1,891 probable cases.

The positivity rate has gone back up to 18.25 percent with the hospitalization rate at 7.88 percent.

The total number of Ector County deaths from COVID-19 related complications is now at 100.

“If you look at the graph on the Ector county website, the health department website, the positive tests are trending back up,” Dr. Timothy Benton said.

However, that doesn’t just include Ector County but also other communities in West Texas and the Panhandle that are seeing an upward trend of cases, Benton said.

“We’re not out of the woods,” Benton said. “Who know if this is a surge. It’s not uncommon for respiratory viruses and we see this during the flu season every year….keep your distance. Wear your masks.”

To reinforce what Benton said, Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan added that there’s “a certain level of fatigue that sets in when we keep talking about this week after week.”

“It’s very important that we take what we see seriously,” Saravanan said.

Whether or not another spike is about to come is hard to say, Saravanan said.

“With regard to the hospitalizations the only way we’re going to see a spike is if we see certain facilities start to turn positives like nursing homes, jails, etc. in our community, itself, the age distribution still happens to be the youthful, between the ages of 20 and 50 that are turning positive which means that these people are getting together more and that they’re giving it to each other.”

Odessa Regional Medical Center CEO Stacey Brown reported that ORMC has tested 3,797 patients, 496 of which are positives.

“Currently Thursday, we have 10 COVID positive patients in house,” Brown said. “Five of those are in ICU and all five of them are on ventilators. That 10 is made up of 4 from Ector County. 5 from Big Spring and 1 from Pampa.”

MCH chief nursing officer Christin Timmons reported that their total number of positives from everybody tested is 1,607 and the number of negatives is 5,847.

“Currently, we have 14 tests pending,” Timmons said. “Overall, we’ve tested 7,468.”

Saravanan said there are still ways to prevent a second wave of COVID cases.

“What we have right now is two things, good ways to treat people that have the disease and allow them a better fighting chance and a very good way to prevent transmissions which is social distancing and wearing masks.

“Let’s just remind ourselves that we need to keep this going for a little bit longer so that we don’t see another spike.”