Townhall attendees unhappy with Dems

Rep. August Pfluger covered a wide-variety of issues during a 90-minute townhall meeting in Midland on Monday, including concerns that Mexican drug dealers are responsible for helping thousands of Mexican youths illegally cross the border.

He also accused Democrats of trying to pass more laws that will allow transexuals to use women’s restrooms.

“Democrats this week plan to try and pass legislation that would allow men to go into restrooms with 13-year-old girls; 13-year-old girls like your daughters and mine,” Pfluger told the more than 120 people at the Bush Convention Center to participate in the townhall.

“I believe people should treat each other with respect. But there is a limit. This one crosses the line.”

Pfluger also told attendees he is concerned that thousands of Mexican youths are illegally crossing the border, and pouring into Texas where they are destabilizing communities.

He said drug cartels and coyotes are helping to smuggle some children across the border for their own gain.

Pfluger said he opposes the federal government’s plan, a plan he blamed on the Biden administration, to lock the children up in American facilities instead of deporting them. One such facility is located near Midland and another is in Pecos.

He is especially unhappy that the federal government recently brought some of the teens to Midland where they are being housed in facilities without the knowledge of state and local officials.

Pfluger’s comments were met with concerns by residents, one who characterized the flood of immigrants entering the U.S. as “an invasion.”

Pfluger, who agreed, told residents that Gov. Greg Abbott is currently looking at using the national guard, the Texas Rangers and local police to block people from illegally crossing the border – a move Pfluger said he supports.

“You’re not going to hear me say this very often,” Pfluger said. “But this is something the federal government should be doing.”

Pfluger agreed with residents who expressed fears that undocumented immigrants entering the country are dangerous and pose a safety threat to Texans.

“It’s a real threat,” Pfluger responded when one resident stated that “our Second Amendment rights are more vital than ever with migrants coming into our country.”

Pfluger also expressed sympathy towards residents who said they fear that their rights are being eroded. Several residents angrily pointed out that they believe black people are being allowed to riot and commit crimes freely without penalty. But several noted that more than 400 people who were accused of rioting at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 are being charged with crimes.

“I’m a grandmother of a little white boy and I’m terrified for him,” one woman in attendance told Pfluger.

Others in attendance claimed that California is trying to pass a law that would prohibit Christians from serving on the police force. Another person claimed Portland politicians are ordering police not to arrest black people.

“It’s actually worse than you described,” Pfluger told the crowd. “These things are part of the Democrats' cancel-culture efforts.”