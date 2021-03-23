  • March 23, 2021

Townhall attendees unhappy with Dems - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Townhall attendees unhappy with Dems

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 9:52 am

Townhall attendees unhappy with Dems

Rep. August Pfluger covered a wide-variety of issues during a 90-minute townhall meeting in Midland on Monday, including concerns that Mexican drug dealers are responsible for helping thousands of Mexican youths illegally cross the border.

He also accused Democrats of trying to pass more laws that will allow transexuals to use women’s restrooms.

“Democrats this week plan to try and pass legislation that would allow men to go into restrooms with 13-year-old girls; 13-year-old girls like your daughters and mine,” Pfluger told the more than 120 people at the Bush Convention Center to participate in the townhall.

“I believe people should treat each other with respect. But there is a limit. This one crosses the line.”

Pfluger also told attendees he is concerned that thousands of Mexican youths are illegally crossing the border, and pouring into Texas where they are destabilizing communities.

He said drug cartels and coyotes are helping to smuggle some children across the border for their own gain.

Pfluger said he opposes the federal government’s plan, a plan he blamed on the Biden administration, to lock the children up in American facilities instead of deporting them. One such facility is located near Midland and another is in Pecos.

He is especially unhappy that the federal government recently brought some of the teens to Midland where they are being housed in facilities without the knowledge of state and local officials.

Pfluger’s comments were met with concerns by residents, one who characterized the flood of immigrants entering the U.S. as “an invasion.”

Pfluger, who agreed, told residents that Gov. Greg Abbott is currently looking at using the national guard, the Texas Rangers and local police to block people from illegally crossing the border – a move Pfluger said he supports.

“You’re not going to hear me say this very often,” Pfluger said. “But this is something the federal government should be doing.”

Pfluger agreed with residents who expressed fears that undocumented immigrants entering the country are dangerous and pose a safety threat to Texans.

“It’s a real threat,” Pfluger responded when one resident stated that “our Second Amendment rights are more vital than ever with migrants coming into our country.”

Pfluger also expressed sympathy towards residents who said they fear that their rights are being eroded. Several residents angrily pointed out that they believe black people are being allowed to riot and commit crimes freely without penalty. But several noted that more than 400 people who were accused of rioting at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 are being charged with crimes.

“I’m a grandmother of a little white boy and I’m terrified for him,” one woman in attendance told Pfluger.

Others in attendance claimed that California is trying to pass a law that would prohibit Christians from serving on the police force. Another person claimed Portland politicians are ordering police not to arrest black people.

“It’s actually worse than you described,” Pfluger told the crowd. “These things are part of the Democrats' cancel-culture efforts.”

Posted in on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 9:52 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
48°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: WSW at 3mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 42°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 42°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 70°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 79°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]