  • February 1, 2021

Rep. Landgraf urges governor to prioritize teachers for COVID-19 vaccines - Odessa American: State Government

Rep. Landgraf urges governor to prioritize teachers for COVID-19 vaccines

Posted: Monday, February 1, 2021 10:04 am

Rep. Landgraf urges governor to prioritize teachers for COVID-19 vaccines

AUSTIN State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott Monday advocating for Texas educators to be classified as “frontline workers” for COVID-19 vaccination purposes, a press release detailed.

Landgraf stated that if teachers were classified as frontline workers, it would allow many teachers who want to vaccine to be able to receive it sooner.

“I emphatically ask you to include Texas public school employees in the priority category of ‘frontline workers,’” Landgraf writes in his letter to the governor. “These individuals are clearly on the frontlines, risking contracting COVID-19 each day in Texas schools in order to continue educating our Texas students. Employees on all levels in Texas public schools are crucial to carrying out the day-to-day operations while ensuring that a superior education is provided to our state’s schoolchildren.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services created the COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel to make recommendations on vaccine allocation decisions, including identifying groups that should be vaccinated first to provide the most protection to vulnerable populations and critical state resources, the press release stated. DSHS distributes the vaccine with the guidance of the EVAP.

Phase 1A, which are frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and Phase 1B, which are people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition placing them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas per the panel’s recommendations.

“My constituents in West Texas and I highly value the difficult work of our educators, who ceaselessly go above and beyond everyday of this pandemic,” Landgraf continues in his letter to the governor. “Educators have constantly supported Texas students throughout the pandemic, so it’s only fair that we must support our educators during this critical time. It is in the best interest of all Texans to ensure that our Texas public school employees are included as ‘frontline workers’ to make certain our Texas schools remain healthy.”

Posted in on Monday, February 1, 2021 10:04 am.

