Pfluger tours migrant facility

After touring the Emergency Intake Facility in Midland County Wednesday, U.S. Rep. August Pfluger said he was terribly disappointed at the Biden administration’s lack of transparency and failure to answer questions.

He said federal officials are engaged in a nationwide search for facilities like these as they face a historic surge in unaccompanied minors.

Just over 350 children age 14 to 16 are currently lodging at the Cotton Logistics man camp and 38 are COVID positive.

Pfluger added the children walked an average of 22 to 30 days and came mostly from Guatemala and Honduras.

He said the children look healthy, which to him means they had help coming here.

He added that he and the community are frustrated by the lack of answers they are getting. Pfluger said the children are victims of President Biden’s bad policies and that it is a crisis, something he said the administration refuses to call it.

He said Vice President Kamala Harris was asked by a reporter about visiting the border and laughed it off.

Pfluger asked how often the staff is being tested for COVID since they eat in local restaurants and stay in local hotels.

He was told it was every seven days. Pfluger said he told them testing should be conducted daily. He said three children have gone to the hospital for non-COVID related issues and was assured that the Office of Refugee Resettlement is paying for that.

He said he asked someone working at the facility who has experience how many of the children were being trafficked and the person told Pfluger it was more than he had ever seen, but he couldn’t get an exact number.

Pfluger said the major problem with the facility is that it was built for adults who don’t need supervision.

On a related item, Pfluger said hundreds of people have contacted his office wanting to know how they can help.

He said he asked about clothing, but didn’t get an answer on that.

Pfluger said he encouraged people at the camp to bring in a pastor, but there was no clear answer on that either.

“The heart and compassion is so overwhelming from Midland and Odessa both,” he said.

Pfluger said it goes back to the lack of transparency.

He added that he will certainly be returning to the facility if they don’t get answers.

Pfluger said Gov. Greg Abbott is in the process of planning to go there.

Pfluger added that this was a completely avoidable crisis that has prompted crossings the country hasn’t seen in 20 years, if ever.