Pfluger selected as assistant Whip for Republican Whip Team

A press release announced that Congressman August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) was selected by Republican Whip Steve Scalise to serve as an Assistant Whip on the Republican Whip Team for the 117th Congress.

The Whip Team is reportedly a hand-picked group of leaders who assist Republican leadership in managing the party's legislative program on the House floor.

“Conservatives have our work cut out for us over the next two years with Democrats controlling the House, Senate, and White House," Pfluger stated in the press release. "The Biden Administration has already launched an agenda that will destroy American energy, further degrade our already failing immigration system, and deteriorate our military strength. I am honored to help lead my Republican colleagues as we push against these harmful policies and stand up for conservative values in Congress.”