  • January 25, 2021

Pfluger selected as assistant Whip for Republican Whip Team - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Pfluger selected as assistant Whip for Republican Whip Team

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 10:14 am

Pfluger selected as assistant Whip for Republican Whip Team oan Odessa American

A press release announced that Congressman August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) was selected by Republican Whip Steve Scalise to serve as an Assistant Whip on the Republican Whip Team for the 117th Congress.

The Whip Team is reportedly a hand-picked group of leaders who assist Republican leadership in managing the party's legislative program on the House floor.

“Conservatives have our work cut out for us over the next two years with Democrats controlling the House, Senate, and White House," Pfluger stated in the press release. "The Biden Administration has already launched an agenda that will destroy American energy, further degrade our already failing immigration system, and deteriorate our military strength. I am honored to help lead my Republican colleagues as we push against these harmful policies and stand up for conservative values in Congress.”

“I’m excited to have August join our Whip Team for the 117th Congress,"  Scalise stated in the press release. "Republicans must put up a unified front against House Democrats’ far-left agenda and August will be a critical part of that effort. August has already gained the respect of his fellow Republican freshmen when they elected him to be their representative to the Steering Committee, and I expect him to be an important addition to our team. His military service and national security experience will be a great help as we face unprecedented challenges on the global scale.”

Posted in on Monday, January 25, 2021 10:14 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
56°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: W at 22mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 58°/Low 37°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 31°
Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 55°/Low 33°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 37°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]