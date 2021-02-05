Pfluger leads Texas Ag Task Force

WASHINGTON Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) was announced as a leader of the Texas Ag Task Force in Congress by the Lone Star State’s Republican delegation on Friday.

Congressman Pfluger issued a statement following the announcement of the task force.

“The 11th District of Texas is one of the top agriculture-producing regions in the country — with over 15 million acres of farm and ranch land worked by diligent producers who provide not only this district, but the entire Nation, with the food and fiber we need to survive,” Pfluger stated. “I am excited to lead this task force with several of my colleagues and ensure that Texans present a strong, united voice as we advocate for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working farmers and ranchers in the Lone Star State.”

House Agriculture Committee Republican Leader G.T Thompson reportedly welcomed the united Texas effort in agriculture, stating, “Texas is the epicenter of production agriculture and is essential to our nation’s food security. The Texas Ag Task Force will be an important part of staying close to Texas producers as we craft the next Farm Bill and advance policies that strengthen American agriculture and rural America.”