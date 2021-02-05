  • February 5, 2021

Pfluger leads Texas Ag Task Force - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Pfluger leads Texas Ag Task Force

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 1:02 pm

Pfluger leads Texas Ag Task Force oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

WASHINGTON Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) was announced as a leader of the Texas Ag Task Force in Congress by the Lone Star State’s Republican delegation on Friday.

Congressman Pfluger issued a statement following the announcement of the task force.

“The 11th District of Texas is one of the top agriculture-producing regions in the country — with over 15 million acres of farm and ranch land worked by diligent producers who provide not only this district, but the entire Nation, with the food and fiber we need to survive,” Pfluger stated. “I am excited to lead this task force with several of my colleagues and ensure that Texans present a strong, united voice as we advocate for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working farmers and ranchers in the Lone Star State.”

House Agriculture Committee Republican Leader G.T Thompson reportedly welcomed the united Texas effort in agriculture, stating, “Texas is the epicenter of production agriculture and is essential to our nation’s food security. The Texas Ag Task Force will be an important part of staying close to Texas producers as we craft the next Farm Bill and advance policies that strengthen American agriculture and rural America.”

Posted in on Friday, February 5, 2021 1:02 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
66°
Humidity: 16%
Winds: W at 9mph
Feels Like: 66°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 45°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 38°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 45°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 78°/Low 41°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]