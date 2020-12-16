Pfluger calls on Pelosi to investigate 2020 Election

On Tuesday, Congressman-Elect August Pfluger (TX-11) joined 25 GOP colleagues in sending a letter to Nancy Pelosi calling for the House of Representatives to investigate irregularities in the 2020 election, a press release detailed.

Pfluger defeated a field of 10 in the GOP primary in March to succeed Midland’s Mike Conaway who announced his plans to retire after eight terms as the District 11 congressman. District 11 spans 29 counties and it includes Odessa, Midland and San Angelo.

“Free and fair elections are essential to the future of the United States, and any fraudulent activity that occurred in the 2020 election must be thoroughly investigated,” Pfluger stated in the press release. “Voters in Texas-11 are concerned about the confirmed reports of unverified signatures, missing and unaccounted voting machine memory cards, and restrictions on bipartisan election observers that we witnessed in this election. The House of Representatives must immediately launch an investigation and protect the integrity of our elections."