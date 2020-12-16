  • December 16, 2020

Pfluger calls on Pelosi to investigate 2020 Election - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Pfluger calls on Pelosi to investigate 2020 Election

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 10:06 am

Pfluger calls on Pelosi to investigate 2020 Election oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

On Tuesday, Congressman-Elect August Pfluger (TX-11) joined 25 GOP colleagues in sending a letter to Nancy Pelosi calling for the House of Representatives to investigate irregularities in the 2020 election, a press release detailed.

Pfluger defeated a field of 10 in the GOP primary in March to succeed Midland’s Mike Conaway who announced his plans to retire after eight terms as the District 11 congressman. District 11 spans 29 counties and it includes Odessa, Midland and San Angelo.

“Free and fair elections are essential to the future of the United States, and any fraudulent activity that occurred in the 2020 election must be thoroughly investigated,” Pfluger stated in the press release. “Voters in Texas-11 are concerned about the confirmed reports of unverified signatures, missing and unaccounted voting machine memory cards, and restrictions on bipartisan election observers that we witnessed in this election. The House of Representatives must immediately launch an investigation and protect the integrity of our elections."

Posted in on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 10:06 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
44°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSW at 11mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 56°/Low 26°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 38°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 30°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 56°/Low 31°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]