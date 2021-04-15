  • April 15, 2021

Pfluger: Biden’s Russia sanctions don’t go far enough - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Pfluger: Biden’s Russia sanctions don’t go far enough

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 15, 2021 3:54 pm

Pfluger: Biden’s Russia sanctions don’t go far enough oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

WASHINGTON, D.C. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11), a Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a press release on Thursday afternoon that detailed his response to the Biden Administration’s newly-imposed sanctions against Russia.

"Russia must be held accountable for their adversarial actions against the United States and our democratic partners," Pfluger stated in the press release. "The Biden Administration’s sanctions are a good step in the right direction, but simply do not go far enough to impose real costs on the Putin regime. If the administration is serious, it must immediately move to increase sanctions on entities actively engaged on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This malign influence project poses a serious threat to European energy security, and allowing construction to continue unabated while ignoring the will of Congress endangers US interests and jeopardizes our allies and partners.”

Pfluger: Biden’s Russia Sanctions Don’t Go Far Enough

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11), a Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the following statement responding to the Biden Administration’s newly-imposed sanctions against Russia:

 

“Russia must be held accountable for their adversarial actions against the United States and our democratic partners. The Biden Administration’s sanctions are a good step in the right direction, but simply do not go far enough to impose real costs on the Putin regime. If the administration is serious, it must immediately move to increase sanctions on entities actively engaged on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This malign influence project poses a serious threat to European energy security, and allowing construction to continue unabated while ignoring the will of Congress endangers US interests and jeopardizes our allies and partners.”

Posted in on Thursday, April 15, 2021 3:54 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
55°
Humidity: 85%
Winds: ENE at 9mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 55°/Low 57°
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 41°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 54°/Low 40°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 61°/Low 41°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]