WASHINGTON, D.C. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11), a Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a press release on Thursday afternoon that detailed his response to the Biden Administration’s newly-imposed sanctions against Russia.

"Russia must be held accountable for their adversarial actions against the United States and our democratic partners," Pfluger stated in the press release. "The Biden Administration’s sanctions are a good step in the right direction, but simply do not go far enough to impose real costs on the Putin regime. If the administration is serious, it must immediately move to increase sanctions on entities actively engaged on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This malign influence project poses a serious threat to European energy security, and allowing construction to continue unabated while ignoring the will of Congress endangers US interests and jeopardizes our allies and partners.”

Pfluger: Biden’s Russia Sanctions Don’t Go Far Enough

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11), a Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the following statement responding to the Biden Administration’s newly-imposed sanctions against Russia:

“Russia must be held accountable for their adversarial actions against the United States and our democratic partners. The Biden Administration’s sanctions are a good step in the right direction, but simply do not go far enough to impose real costs on the Putin regime. If the administration is serious, it must immediately move to increase sanctions on entities actively engaged on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This malign influence project poses a serious threat to European energy security, and allowing construction to continue unabated while ignoring the will of Congress endangers US interests and jeopardizes our allies and partners.”