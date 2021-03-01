MAF set to receive $4 million in coronavirus relief funds

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced in a press release that Midland International Air & Space Port was awarded $3,976,522 in federal grants to combat the spread of coronavirus at the airport and provide economic relief.

The funding reportedly comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, which Cornyn voted in favor of last December.

“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” Cornyn stated in the press release. “I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on Midland and the rest of our great state.”