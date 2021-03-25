  • March 25, 2021

Legislative update goes virtual

Legislative update goes virtual

Posted: Thursday, March 25, 2021 4:45 pm

Legislative update goes virtual

A suggestion by Texas Senator Kel Seliger that tighter gun purchasing restrictions would not have prevented mass shootings such as the one in Colorado recently or in Odessa that left 7 people dead and another 25 injured in 2019 sparked criticism from some attending a virtual Legislative Update event on Thursday.

Seliger made his comments after being asked by an event moderator if he supported stricter background checks or gun laws. The event, which was aired via Zoom, was hosted by the Midland and Odessa Chamber of Commerce organizations.

“I own a lot of guns; I just purchased a new one a couple of days ago,” Seliger responded. “The fundamental question that needs to be asked is, “what could any law that could have been passed, how could it have stopped the shootings in Colorado or in Odessa, or from happening again – without infringing on our Second Amendment rights?

Attendees posted their comments in the event’s chatroom.

“Your answer to the gun violence question isn’t sufficient,” wrote workshop participant Erica Khorsandi. “There has to be a solution to this very serious problem.”

“Reduce gun sales,” another participant chimed in.

Workshop participant Sharon Nash suggested better access to mental health treatment in West Texas as a possible solution.

Before Seliger could respond, his workshop session was abruptly halted without further comments from him or the moderator.

This year’s Legislative Update event was held virtually for the first time due to COVID-19, organizers said. Morning sessions were interrupted several times because of technical glitches, but fixed quickly. Organizers even used the virtual chatroom to assist attendees if they were experiencing technical problems on their end.

The event featured several guest speakers and workshops, that covered such topics as public education, public health and healthcare, the impact of COVID-19 on tourism and hospitality, transportation and housing, workforce development and higher education.

A question-and-answer session with Representatives Brooks Landgraf and Tom Craddick proved to be popular with attendees.

Craddick said his priorities include passing bills that will protect the oil and gas industry in West Texas, begin redistricting efforts once census numbers arrive, increase broadband availability throughout Texas and continue to champion 2nd Amendment rights.

Craddick and Landgraf said they both support state efforts to create an active shooter alert system, which would immediately notify residents if there is a live situation occurring.

“Having something in place like that can save lives without infringing on Texas residents’ rights,” Landgraf said.

Landgraf said he also is committed to protecting the oil industry in Texas and agreed that the state needs to make broadband services more readily available in rural areas.

“One grim reality of the pandemic is that we found our children out of school and into virtual learning,” Landgraf said. Many rural communities found it challenging to provide internet service to their students, he added.

More services, such as healthcare are increasingly being offered through the Internet, “so our lives are increasingly dependent on it,” Landgraf said.

Another priority is making sure that Texas never again suffers an energy shortage during a winter storm or other emergency.

“We need to make sure what happened in mid-February never happens again.”

