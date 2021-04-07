Landgraf’s shooter alert bill passes House

AUSTIN Legislation by State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) to create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System is on its way to the Texas Senate after passing out of the Texas House of Representatives by an overwhelming majority of 146-0 on Wednesday.

Landgraf described this bill as a way to save lives and prevent mass violence, while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Texans, a press release stated.

“In the aftermath of the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting, I received countless calls and messages from constituents with ideas on how to save lives and prevent mass violence by establishing an active shooter alert system in Texas. That’s exactly what HB 103 sets out to do,” Landgraf stated in the press release.

House Bill 103 would reportedly require the Texas Department of Public Safety to develop and implement the Active Shooter Alert System. The alerts are intended to be issued quickly via SMS text and other available communications in the event of a mass active shooting situation to individuals near the location of the shooting.

Landgraf crafted HB 103, the Leilah Hernandez Act, after working with families of victims from the mass shooting, the press release stated. Leilah Hernandez, a 15-year-old Odessa High School student, was the youngest victim killed that tragic day in Odessa and Midland. Her mother and uncle provided committee testimony about their experience and how they believe an alert system would have saved Leilah’s life.

The mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019, in Odessa left 7 people dead and another 25 injured.

“Today is about remembering those we have lost and fighting to prevent other Texas families from enduring the pain that Leilah’s family has to go through,” Landgraf stated after the bill was passed in the house. “I want to honor her family’s courage and her memory, along with the memory of everyone we lost, by passing this needed legislation into law.”