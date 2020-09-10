  • September 10, 2020

Landgraf issues press release, pledges support for law enforcement - Odessa American: State Government

Posted: Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:03 am

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has joined Gov. Greg Abbott in signing the “Texas Backs the Blue Pledge” to oppose efforts to defund Texas police departments, a press release stated.

Gov. Abbott is calling on all Texans to sign the pledge against defunding police departments.

“The men and women who risk everything to protect and serve deserve our respect and gratitude,” Landgraf stated in the press release. “It is without hesitation that I pledge to oppose any attempt to defund law enforcement in Texas.

“If adequate resources are not provided to enforce the rule of law in Texas, not only will people’s lives be in danger, but the government will have failed to fulfill one of its most basic responsibilities,” Landgraf added in the statement. “I’m thankful for Governor Abbott’s leadership on this important issue.”

