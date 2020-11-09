Landgraf files House Bill 103 to create active shooter alert system

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, filed House Bill 103 that would create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System.

The system would reportedly act like a “severe weather alert system” that would advise Texans if there’s an active shooter in their area, which would be determined by local law enforcement.

Landgraf’s proposal comes after Odessa’s mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019, when a 36-year-old gunman terrorized Odessans for nearly an hour as he killed seven people and injured 25 others during a shooting spree that began on Interstate 20 in Midland County and ended with him being shot to death by multiple law enforcement agencies at Odessa’s Cinergy Theater.

“Our community was rocked on Aug. 31 of last year,” Landgraf said over the phone. “Nobody wants to endure something like that again. There are all sorts of ideas of ways to go about preventing that.

“One idea that I got from constituents and talking with family members of some of the victims we lost that day is this active shooter alert system. This is one step that everybody seems to agree that we can take to help mitigate the damage done in a mass shooting situation.”

The proposal would require the Texas Department of Public Safety to develop and implement an alert system to be activated on report of an active shooter. DPS would activate the alert system in a 50-mile radius of an active shooter's location on the request of a local law enforcement agency who determines there is an active shooter situation.

HB 103 would also require the Texas Department of Transportation to establish a plan for providing relevant information to the public within 50 miles of an active shooter through its existing system of dynamic message signs located across the state.

“Unlike the Amber Alert, this is limited in geography,” Landgraf said. “The way we have this proposed that it would only be pushed out to phones within a 50-mile radius of the active shooter situation.”

The press release also detailed that members of the Texas House and Texas Senate may begin filing bills for the 2021 legislative session as early as Monday.

The 87th Texas Legislative Session will begin Jan. 12, 2021. Landgraf hopes his proposal gains traction quickly.

“This is designed to save lives,” Landgraf said. “... I think there should be widespread consensus for this proposal. Whether it’s easy or difficult, I’m going to work hard to make sure that we get this passed because I think it’s a good policy, but I also believe the victims of the tragedy in Odessa and Midland last year deserve to have this alert system in their memory.”