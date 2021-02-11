  • February 11, 2021

Landgraf files energy bill - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Landgraf files energy bill

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021 2:06 pm

Landgraf files energy bill oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, filed House Bill 1683, dubbed the “Texas Energy Independence Act,” to stop the implementation of any overreaching new federal regulations on oil and gas production in Texas.

“This is about protecting jobs in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said in a news release issued Thursday. “Like no other time in history, American energy operations are being threatened and Texas must be prepared to resist overreach in the oilpatch. I filed HB 1683 to defend our oil fields, to defend Texas jobs and businesses from the tentacles of federal bureaucracy.”

House Bill 1683 prohibits Texas state agencies and officials from contracting with or providing assistance to any federal agency or official regarding the enforcement of a federal statute, order, rule, or regulation regulating oil and gas operations if the regulation is not already in existing state law.

HB 1683 also prohibits any political subdivision in Texas from receiving any state grant funding if the political subdivision adopts any such rule or regulation of oil and gas operations. Finally, the bill provides a process for any Texan to be able to submit a report to the Texas attorney general regarding a political subdivision that enforces a federal regulation of oil and gas operations that is not in state law.

“The oil and gas industry provides billions of dollars in revenue that helps fund construction of highways and bridges all over the state, along with public education and a hundred other state services over the years,” Landgraf said in the release. “The Texas Energy Independence Act will serve as a bulwark against overreaching federal policies that value the opinions of a vocal minority over the livelihood of hardworking Texans.”

Posted in on Thursday, February 11, 2021 2:06 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
31°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 23°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 31°/Low 21°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 32°/Low 20°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens.

saturday

weather
High 26°/Low 16°
Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 20s and lows in the mid teens.

sunday

weather
High 22°/Low 2°
Windy with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the low 20s and lows in the low single digits.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]