  • March 1, 2021

Landgraf files bill to enhance penalties for rioting - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Landgraf files bill to enhance penalties for rioting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 10:27 am

Landgraf files bill to enhance penalties for rioting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) filed House Bill 2461 to crack down on criminal rioters while protecting the constitutional rights of lawful protestors, a press release detailed.

“Our First Amendment right to peacefully assemble must be preserved and protected,” Landgraf stated in the press release. “HB 2461 will protect the ability of Texans to exercise their constitutional rights by properly punishing those who seek to take advantage of peaceful protests through violence, looting and intimidation.”

Widespread reports of individuals reportedly traveling from state to state to incite violence and looting during peaceful protests have motivated Landgraf and other state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, to find solutions to deter such behavior and preserve the peace.

“Anyone who participates in violent riots should be held accountable for their actions. This legislation will help ensure that alleged rioters from out of state face the same standards of justice as those who call Texas home. I applaud Representative Landgraf for taking action to keep Texas a law-and-order state and I look forward to working with the Legislature to get this bill to my desk,” Governor Abbott stated in the press release.

House Bill 2461 would amend Texas law to deny bail for anyone arrested for a criminal offense committed during a riot until the person makes the first official court appearance before the judge that will hear the case, the press release detailed.

House Bill 2461 would also reportedly increases penalties for crimes committed during a riot, such as assault, arson or robbery.

“I’m thankful for Governor Abbott’s support of this important endeavor to preserve and protect the constitutional rights of law-abiding Texans. Those who seek to upend our constitutional republic by spreading chaos and anarchy will be met with firm resistance in the Lone Star State,” Landgraf stated in the press release.

Posted in on Monday, March 1, 2021 10:27 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
38°
Humidity: 72%
Winds: N at 16mph
Feels Like: 29°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 48°/Low 26°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 36°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 73°/Low 47°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 78°/Low 47°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]