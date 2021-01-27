  • January 27, 2021

Landgraf co-authors bill to prohibit abortions in Texas - Odessa American: State Government

Landgraf co-authors bill to prohibit abortions in Texas

Posted: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 11:55 am

AUSTIN A press release detailed that State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) is fully supporting House Bill 1280, a pro-life bill he co-authored, that would prohibit abortion procedures in Texas.

“As a father who heard his daughter’s heartbeat early during my wife’s pregnancy, I am proud to co-author this landmark bill,” Landgraf stated in the press release.

“Valuing and protecting human life — before and after birth — is part of who I am. I was raised with these values, they’re central to my faith, and I will die with these values. Fundamentally, governments exist to protect the rights of the people — including the right to life — and that is exactly what HB 1280 sets out to do, protect the lives of unborn Texans.”

House Bill 1280 would prohibit abortions in Texas unless the pregnancy poses a significant risk to the health of the mother. House Bill 1280 would also require the physician performing the procedure to do everything possible to save the life of the unborn child.

“HB 1280 gives a voice to the voiceless, it offers defense for those who cannot defend themselves,” Landgraf stated in the press release. “While the Texas legislature and I cannot overturn Roe v. Wade, I can sure do my part to get Texas ready for when that historic day finally arrives. I appreciate the bill’s primary author, State Representative Giovanni Capriglione (R-Southlake) for taking the lead crafting this life-saving bill."

Landgraf and the other members of the Texas legislature convened at the Texas Capitol building for the 87th Texas Legislative Session on Jan. 12. Members of the Texas House and Texas Senate meet for a 140-day regular session beginning the second Tuesday in January every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

