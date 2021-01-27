Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable discussion in Odessa

AUSTIN Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion today in Odessa about the Texas economy and the oil and gas industry.

Following the discussion, Gov. Abbott will hold a brief press conference scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at CUDD Energy Services located at 1300 S. JBS Parkway.

The press release detailed that Gov. Abbott will hear during the roundtable from oil and gas workers, energy leaders, and advocates on how Texas can continue to support the oil and gas industry and its workers in the wake of COVID-19, as well as how to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that President Joe Biden issued executive orders to cut oil, gas and coal emissions and double energy production from offshore wind turbines.

The orders target federal subsidies for oil and other fossil fuels and halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. They also aim to conserve 30 percent of the country’s lands and ocean waters in the next 10 years and move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet.

“We can’t wait any longer” to address the climate crisis, Biden said at the White House. “We see with our own eyes. We know it in our bones. It is time to act.”

He said his orders will “supercharge our administration’s ambitious plan to confront the existential threat of climate change.”

Biden has set a goal of eliminating pollution from fossil fuel in the power sector by 2035.