  • October 6, 2020

Cuellar endorses Hogg - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Cuellar endorses Hogg

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 11:57 am

Cuellar endorses Hogg oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Representative Henry Cuellar (D) TX-28 has endorsed Jon Mark Hogg in the race for Texas 11th Congressional District. 

Rep. Cuellar said, “Texas 11th District needs an experienced voice to represent it in Congress. Jon Mark has served in local government and represented the interests of business, energy, and agriculture across the District for 28 years. His knowledge and experience of the area will be a valuable resource to help us represent the interests of all of Texas. It is my privilege to endorse him for Congress.”

Posted in on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 11:57 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
88°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 60°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 60°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 89°/Low 58°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]