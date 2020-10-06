Cuellar endorses Hogg

Representative Henry Cuellar (D) TX-28 has endorsed Jon Mark Hogg in the race for Texas 11th Congressional District.
Rep. Cuellar said, “Texas 11th District needs an experienced voice to represent it in Congress. Jon Mark has served in local government and represented the interests of business, energy, and agriculture across the District for 28 years. His knowledge and experience of the area will be a valuable resource to help us represent the interests of all of Texas. It is my privilege to endorse him for Congress.”