COVID, money woes nagging solons

With the pitch black cloud of COVID-19 looming large and money hard to come by, state legislators will embark on the 2021 session Tuesday with probably as much uncertainty as they’ve ever had.

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar won’t provide available funding numbers until late this month and Republican Reps. Brooks Landgraf of Odessa and Tom Craddick of Midland and Sen. Kel Seliger of Amarillo indicated that the legislature’s collective mood is on the glum side.

Landgraf said the 87th Legislature in Austin will grapple with a budget shortfall because of 2020’s slowdown in economic activity and the drop in oil and gas prices. “That all has a tremendous impact on our state’s budget,” the 81st District representative said

“We need to take a look at the budget and make cuts starting with the most inefficient and wasteful state expenditures. As far as school funding goes, that’s an investment we need to continue making because if we do take that step backward for those students, that’s a year of their education that they won’t be able to get back.

“The first priority I have is to protect our investment in public schools for the benefit of Texas students.”

Landgraf also wants to help reform the recapture system for school funding and reduce the high-stakes nature of the STAAR exam. “We’re toward the end of a hold-harmless period that TEA (Texas Education Agency) has had regarding the per-student allotment of state funds measured by attendance,” he said.

“But there’s been a dramatic impact on attendance during the pandemic, so I’ll continue fighting to maintain those hold-harmless protections that have benefited our schools in West Texas.”

The federal government granted waivers to the state regarding STAAR last spring and for this upcoming spring. “Our world has been able to keep turning without having high-stakes testing in Texas,” the third-term legislator said.

“I continue to believe that there is tremendous value in a standardized test for evaluating students, teachers and school districts. The issue I have is when the data from those tests is weaponized in a way that ultimately hurts students.

“We’ve seen that play out over the years with the way the STAAR exam is administered and used as a very large component in our accountability system. So I’ve long advocated that we need to be smarter about the way we measure accountability by college readiness, workforce preparedness and military service.

“We need to continue focusing on that, but there are federal requirements that states have to comply with and I’m working with colleagues right now to reduce the standardized testing apparatus in Texas so that it does what we need it to do to meet the federal requirements, but no more than that.”

Landgraf said pandemic-related challenges “will take up quite a bit of discussion.

“Most members seem to have tempered expectations for what we will actually be able to accomplish, so the thing I’m running with is that we have to get through a budget that’ll require tough decisions to be made,” he said.

“We need to make sure we’re addressing the pressing needs of the pandemic and the state’s response to it and not only this one but, heaven forbid, if this happens again in the future.”

Landgraf represents Andrews, Ward, Winkler and Ector counties.

Craddick expects some 300 COVID-related bills to be considered by the time the 140-day session ends May 31.

The House’s longest-serving member and former speaker was uncertain if the legislature could back schools to the extent it did two years ago, when education got substantial funding. “I don’t know if we can continue that this year because of the drop in revenue,” the 82nd District representative said.

“There is a huge gap and it’s too early to tell.”

Craddick said many of his constituents are concerned about education and whether their children can be in school. “People want their children in school,” Craddick said.

“They feel like they’re going to get a better education in school with the teacher . . . than they are at home. There’s more concentration towards learning. That’s what I’m hearing the most. I’m sure there are lots of other issues, but that’s what the people in my district are writing and calling about.”

Craddick added that prekindergarten through 12th grade and higher education institutions are just hoping to “get out of the session alive financially.

“I think that’s how most of them feel,” he said. “It’s one of those sessions where you go in and it’s very bleak because you have huge loss of revenue.”

He said no one is talking about adding any big programs, but he’s still going to do what he can to obtain additional money for highways. “It’s just going to be a tough session for dollars,” said Craddick, who represents Crane, Dawson, Martin, Upton and Midland counties.

Seliger said lawmakers receive quarterly reports from the comptroller on sales tax receipts and that around the end of January, they’ll get the official projection of what they have to spend. “We can’t spend a dollar more than his estimate,” he said.

“We’ve got some ballpark figures, and the last I heard was that we’ll have to decrease spending by some figure. We don’t know what it is from the current biennium’s all-funds expenditures of $250 billion.”

K-12 and higher education, Seliger said, were not included in the request that state entities cut their budgets by 5 percent. He added that those sectors are formula-funded.

“Those two areas may very well get increases just based upon their formula increases,” said Seliger, who represents 37 counties, including Ector and Midland, in the 31st Senatorial District.

“We know there’s going to be increased expenditure in Medicaid, so we have to look at those parts of the budget that are somewhat more fungible (mutually interchangeable),” he said, adding that Texas schools had made technological advances before the pandemic but were still not where they needed to be for these circumstances.

“We’ll get there and we’ll make a lot more progress faster since we now know where we need to be in a virtual atmosphere,” he said.

Seliger noted that other budgetary essentials include transportation, criminal justice and the Parks and Wildlife Department.

He said he would advise state agencies not to ask for more money, or if they do, to say where it could come from. “Nobody wants to give any (money) up and you can’t blame them for that,” Seliger said.

“They had a great budget cycle two years ago. We spent every last nickel we had and so now we’re in a tight spot. The economy has been really beaten up this year, but it has been surprisingly resilient.”

Seliger said energy business downturns and busts “generally happen for different reasons, but the effects are very much the same.

We lose employment and companies with lots of debt suffer a lot,” he said. “I don’t know what the price of oil is today, but earlier this week it was $48. That’s not a great price, but my estimate is that there’re a bunch of people down there making money at $48.

“There aren’t many people in the oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin who would tell you they prefer to be in another business.”