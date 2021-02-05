  • February 5, 2021

Congressman Pfluger named ranking member of subcommittee on intelligence and counterterrorism

Congressman Pfluger named ranking member of subcommittee on intelligence and counterterrorism

Posted: Friday, February 5, 2021 1:34 pm

Congressman Pfluger named ranking member of subcommittee on intelligence and counterterrorism

WASHINGTON Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) was chosen the ranking member on the House Committee on Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism, a press release detailed.

The Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee reportedly has jurisdiction over the U.S. Secret Service pertaining to the agency’s protective, investigative, and cyber missions. It focuses on identifying and deterring homeland threats through collecting and sharing counterterrorism and intelligence information across federal, state and local law enforcement.

“Protecting our homeland is one of our most sacred duties,” Pfluger detailed in the press release. “I am honored to be called to serve as the Ranking Member of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee. I will bring my first-hand experience in the intelligence field to make sure the threats of the 21stcentury are known, countered, and stopped. I thank Ranking Member Katko for his confidence in me. I will do my very best to uphold my oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Posted in on Friday, February 5, 2021 1:34 pm.

