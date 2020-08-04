Conaway meeting with food bank officials on Farmers to Families program

Mike_Conaway.jpg
Congressman K. Michael Conaway was sworn in as the Representative for the 11th District of Texas in January of 2005. Over the course of his eight terms in Congress, Conaway earned his reputation as a “conservative voice of reason” in Washington. Throughout the past15 years, Conaway has pursued active leadership roles. He is a Deputy Republican Whip and on both the House Agriculture Committee (Chair) and the House Armed Services Committee. He was selected in 2009 as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee and also served six years on the House Ethics Committee (Chair) and four years on the House Budget Committee. His commitment to físcal responsibility extended to his membership on the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), where he served as the Chairman of the three-member NRCC Audit Committee. He was also tapped to lead the investigation into Russian active measures in the 2016 election. He went on to run the year-long investigation, authoring the House Intelligence Report on Russian Active Measures that was eventually made public in 2018. Last year, Congressman Conaway announced he would not seek re-election.
The West Texas Food received its first shipment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s newest program to distribute fresh produce, the Farmers to Families Program, last month, and welcomes the fresh produce as part of its goal to distribute more fresh fruits and vegetables to West Texans.
U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, will be meeting with West Texas Food Bank officials and will help distribute Farmers to Families boxes in the regular pantry distribution from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at the West Texas Food Bank facility in Odessa.
“As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Secretary Perdue announced on April 17, USDA is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need. Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. Distributors will package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need,” the USDA website states.
