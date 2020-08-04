Conaway meeting with food bank officials on Farmers to Families program

Mike_Conaway.jpg

Congressman K. Michael Conaway was sworn in as the Representative for the 11th District of Texas in January of 2005. Over the course of his eight terms in Congress, Conaway earned his reputation as a “conservative voice of reason” in Washington. Throughout the past15 years, Conaway has pursued active leadership roles. He is a Deputy Republican Whip and on both the House Agriculture Committee (Chair) and the House Armed Services Committee. He was selected in 2009 as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee and also served six years on the House Ethics Committee (Chair) and four years on the House Budget Committee. His commitment to físcal responsibility extended to his membership on the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), where he served as the Chairman of the three-member NRCC Audit Committee. He was also tapped to lead the investigation into Russian active measures in the 2016 election. He went on to run the year-long investigation, authoring the House Intelligence Report on Russian Active Measures that was eventually made public in 2018. Last year, Congressman Conaway announced he would not seek re-election.