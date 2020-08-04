  • August 4, 2020

Conaway meeting with food bank officials on Farmers to Families program

Conaway meeting with food bank officials on Farmers to Families program

Posted: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 2:22 pm

The West Texas Food received its first shipment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s newest program to distribute fresh produce, the Farmers to Families Program, last month, and welcomes the fresh produce as part of its goal to distribute more fresh fruits and vegetables to West Texans. 

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, will be meeting with West Texas Food Bank officials and will help distribute Farmers to Families boxes in the regular pantry distribution from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at the West Texas Food Bank facility in Odessa.

“As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Secretary Perdue announced on April 17, USDA is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need. Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. Distributors will package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need,” the USDA website states.

