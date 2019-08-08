Lacy becomes first to announce candidacy for 11th Congressional District

The 37-year-old Midland city councilman announced his bid in front of family, friends and members of the media at a press conference Thursday afternoon at the ProPetro Diamond Club at Security Bank Ballpark.

Lacy said he wanted to be the first candidate to make the announcement for Conaway’s seat.

“It’s critical to be the first one out there and show people that you are serious about this and you are committed,” Lacy said after his press conference. “This is going to be a long 17 months.”

Lacy — a conservative Republican — serves as the Midland District 4 City Council Member.

However, Lacy said he isn’t reluctant about taking the leap from city council to the House of Representatives.

“Congressional seats don’t come open very often,” Lacy said. “When it became available, after much thought and prayer and talking with my supporters, it was very encouraging from all the support I was getting to run for it. It seemed like the opportunity to go do it right now.”

Lacy said he was shocked when Conaway announced that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2020. Texas’ 11th congressional district is 29 counties and it includes Odessa, Midland and San Angelo.

Conaway said previously to the Odessa American that he announced his retirement six months into his eighth and final term in the House of Representatives because Texas has an early primary in March 2020.

As of Tuesday, four Texas Republicans announced they wouldn’t be seeking reelection in 2020 and a total of nine throughout the county.

Lacy isn’t worried about the number of Republicans who have decided not to seek reelection.

“I don’t believe it’s worrisome,” Lacy said. “Some individuals have been there a long time and they have decided to retire and go do something else.”

On Thursday, Lacy spoke about his various talking points. The Midlander’s message included making sure the voices of the oil and gas industry, farmers and ranchers in West Texas are heard. He also wants to institute budget cuts without raising taxes.

Lacy also said he sides with President Donald Trump about the need for a secure border.

The 37-year-old said during his press conference there’s a crisis at the southern border and there needs to be a wall built. Lacy said drugs and crime are flooding the border and coming into Texas.

When asked to further explain the needs at the border, Lacy said the border wall might only be needed in certain spots.

“Not all areas of the border need to have a wall, but there are some high traffic areas that do,” Lacy said.