District 11 Dem stumps in Odessa

The San Angelo Native is the lone democratic congressional candidate running for District 11. While driving around the district the past six months, Hogg said he noticed the commonality of the district saying the time is now for a change in politics.

“The high cost of healthcare, insurance, prescription drugs, education, jobs, infrastructure, affordable housing is huge,” he said. “Those are things that matter.”

Hogg hopes to win as the only democratic candidate running.

“It’s not really about me getting elected. It’s about starting a movement saying, ‘We’re tired of things. We want to start talking about things that matter’.”

As well as being a partner in the law firm of Jackson Walker L.L.C., Hogg is board certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

When asked why he is running, Hogg said, “One of the many reasons I’m running is to give a voice to that other side of the spectrum.”

“The worst thing we can do is just make an assumption that everybody thinks alike and everybody has the same priorities.”

While Hogg is the lone contestant in his primary, the GOP race is packed.

Republicans running include Brandon Batch of Midland, Robert Tucker of Comanche, August Pfluger of San Angelo, Jamie Berryhill of Odessa, Wesley Virdell of Brady, J. Ross Lacy of Midland, Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Casey Gray, of Odessa, and J.D. Faircloth of Midland.

The seat is up for grabs following the retirement of 11th Congressional District Congressman Mike Conaway.

The primary is March 3 and the general election is Nov. 3.