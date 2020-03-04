Pfluger soundly wins GOP nod

San Angelo’s August Pfluger ran away with it in his first political race and avoided a runoff in the crowded GOP primary for the District 11 congressional seat being vacated by the retiring Mike Conaway.

Pfluger, as of 1:41 a.m., hauled in a massive 55,802 votes or 52.11 percent of the District 11 vote with Midland’s Brandon Batch coming in second with 16,117 or 15.1 percent of the vote.

Watching the election from San Angelo as results came in, Pfluger said via phone he felt really positive and that his campaign managed to establish a grassroots team with support from across the district. “It has allowed us to meet people and understand the differences across the 29 counties.”

Pfluger was endorsed twice in Tweets by President Trump and said he was humbled by the outpouring of support from across the Permian Basin and Midland-Odessa.

Odessans Jamie Berryhill and Casey Gray didn’t quite reach double digits. Berryhill had 7,450 or 7 percent and Gray had 3,978 or 3.7 percent.

Midlanders J. Ross Lacy and J.D. Faircloth didn’t fare much better with Lacy taking 4,767 or 4.5 percent of the vote and Faircloth at 4,207 or 3.9 percent.

Ten candidates competed for the GOP nod to replace Conaway. The others included Wesley Virdell with 7,857 or 7.3 percent; Robert Tucker with 3,128 or 2.9 percent; Ned Luscombe with 2,063 or 1.9 percent and Gene Barber with 1,642 or 1.5 percent.

Pfluger took heavy criticism from his opponents for a PAC donation to his war chest, which had nearly double the amount of donations as all the other candidates combined.

Pfluger didn’t attend a Midland news conference in February with six of the 10 candidates who eventually complained about the PAC money in an often rambling news conference. He issued a statement calling the news conference “nothing more than a last minute attempt to distract and confuse the voters about the fact that President Trump has endorsed my campaign.”

Pfluger campaigned on his record as an F-22 Air Force pilot for almost 20 years and said it would help him unite District 11. Early in the campaign he said West Texans are ready to rally behind the idea of servant leadership. “I am from District 11. I will fight for District 11 and work hard for the people of this area,” he said.

Pfluger, who graduated from the Air Force Academy with honors, holds advanced degrees in aeronautical sciences and military strategy and is currently completing another master’s degree in international business and policy at Georgetown University.

Pfluger now faces Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, in the Nov. 3 general election. Both Hogg and Cody were unopposed on Tuesday.