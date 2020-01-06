ENDORSEMENT: Darby endorses Pfluger

State Rep. Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) endorsed August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) on Monday in the Republican primary contest for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

Darby serves the citizens of House District 72, which includes Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties.

“I am proud to endorse August Pfluger for Texas’ 11th Congressional District,” said Darby. “August has proven that he cares deeply about the priorities of our district…the people of this community can trust him to be a strong voice for our West Texas families, businesses, and conservative values. Lt. Colonel Pfluger is the person we need in Washington to stand with President Trump in securing our border and protecting our Second Amendment.”

As a member of the Texas House of Representatives, Darby serves as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety and the Vice-Chairman of the House Committee on Business & Industry. Darby is the owner of Surety Title and is a member of the Texas Farm Bureau, the National Rifle Association, and the Texas Sheep and Goat Raiser’s Association.

“Drew Darby is one of the most respected lawmakers in Texas and an indispensable leader for our community…I’m tremendously honored to have his support in this campaign,” Pfluger said via a news release. “If elected to Congress, I plan to work side-by-side with Representative Darby to serve the citizens of our shared community, defend our conservative values, and protect what makes this part of Texas so special.”