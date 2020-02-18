  • February 18, 2020

Some D-11 hopefuls decry PAC money - Odessa American: State Government

Some D-11 hopefuls decry PAC money

Pfluger says event a reaction to Trump endorsement

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:30 pm

Some D-11 hopefuls decry PAC money By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Six of 10 candidates vying for the GOP’s District 11 congressional nomination held a news conference in Midland Tuesday to denounce taking money from some PACs, while also going on a mostly polite attack against candidate August Pfluger who was endorsed by President Donald Trump last week.

Pfluger didn’t attend the event and issued a statement calling the news conference “nothing more than a last minute attempt to distract and confuse the voters about the fact that President Trump has endorsed my campaign.”

Midland’s J. Ross Lacy and J.D. Faircloth and Gardendale’s Ned Luscombe also did not attend and those who did said an email invited all 10 to the event to sign a pledge to not knowingly take money from PAC’s supported by George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.

Those attending included Wesley Virdell of Brady, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Gene Barber of Colorado City, Brandon Batch of Midland, and Odessans Casey Gray and Jamie Berryhill Jr.

All gave prepared statements after signing a pledge that declared they would not accept donations from PACs with ties to Democrats.

Pfluger has outraised all the other candidates with more than $1 million in his war chest and was just last week endorsed by Trump. Pfluger has scored numerous endorsements including that of U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

When asked if the criticism of Pfluger’s war chest was fair when only about $200,000 of the more than $1 million came from the PAC in question, Gray accused the reporter of asking the question in a way to provoke a certain response. Gray was the first to call out Pfluger during the event.

The candidates attending mostly talked about draining the swamp in Washington and the need for a real conservative to win the GOP nomination.

Virdell said “a real Republican needs to get in the house” and after the news conference said he has concerns about Pfluger.

“(Pfluger) has been vague in his details of what he’s politically convicted of,” Virdell said. “If you watch any of the forums, you will see that the answers are just generic Not 100% of the time, but a lot of the time.”

Following the news conference some candidates questioned the Trump endorsement of Pfluger. However, the tweet came from the official Twitter of the president.

“I think that every tweet that has Donald Trump’s name on it should be from him,” Virdell said. “I would be willing to bet 50% of the tweets are not his.”

Gray questioned why Trump inserted himself into the District 11 race and said if elected that Pfluger would “cave” in D.C. Gray said everyone would love to have an endorsement from Trump.

“I don’t really believe that Mr. Trump should have got involved in his election, because a Republican is going to win it,” Gray said. “There was no need to interject himself. I would understand if it was 10 democrats and one republican. By all means, step in. I don’t believe there needed to be interjection by the president. He usually doesn’t do that. I found it abnormal that he did. I’m slightly concerned with it, but I do support Trump.”

Pfluger’s statement following the news conference detailed that “nobody cares more about draining the swamp and defeating Democrats than President Trump, which is why I’m honored to have his complete and total endorsement. To suggest that Donald Trump is either too weak or too stupid to make his own endorsements is offensive and insulting.”

Pfluger continued that his campaign is completely positive, grassroots and conservative.

Early voting started Tuesday. The GOP winner will face Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, who are unchallenged in the primary.

The District 11 race began with long-serving Midland Congressman Mike Conaway’s July 31 announcement that he would retire from the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington with the expiration of his current term.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election:

>> Feb. 21: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail in the primaries.

>> Feb. 28: Early voting ends.

>> March 3: Election Day.

>> April 27: This is the last day to register to vote in the primary runoffs. Runoffs happen whenever a single candidate doesn’t cross the 50 percent threshold in the March primary. The District 11 congressional race will most likely end in a runoff.

>> May 15: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary runoff.

>> May 18: Early voting in the primary runoff begins.

>> May 22: Early voting in the primary runoff ends.

>> May 26: This is primary runoff election day, your last chance to have a say in who the Republicans or Democrats nominate in any races that went to a runoff. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. You can find this out by checking the county’s website.

>> Oct. 5: Final day to register to vote for the general election.

>> Oct. 19: Early voting begins.

>> Oct. 23: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary.

>> Oct. 30: Early voting ends.

>> Nov. 3: Election Day.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

