Cotton endorses Pfluger for Congress

SAN ANGELO U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, offered his formal endorsement of Lt. Col. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, in the Republican Primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District on Tuesday. Pfluger also landed the endorsement of President Donald Trump last week.

“August Pfluger is exactly the kind of strong, conservative fighter we need in Washington,” said Cotton said in a news release. “August knows what it means to fight for this country and understands the importance of placing service above self. I support August Pfluger for Congress, and Texas can trust him to stand with President Trump, secure our border, protect our Second Amendment, and defend our conservative values in Washington, D.C.”