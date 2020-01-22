San Angelo mayor endorses Pfluger

Gunter has served as mayor of San Angelo since 2017, when she won and became the first female mayor in the city's 153-year history.

“When it comes to keeping our taxes low, protecting our constitutional rights, and securing our border … August Pfluger is the warrior we need to fight for us in Washington,” Gunter said in a news release. “I couldn’t be happier to stand with August and support his campaign to represent our community and its values in Congress.”