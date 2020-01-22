Courtesy Photo
August Pfluger
August Pfluger
Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 4:02 pm
San Angelo mayor endorses Pfluger
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter on Wednesday announced her endorsement of Lt. Col. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, in the Republican Primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.
Gunter has served as mayor of San Angelo since 2017, when she won and became the first female mayor in the city's 153-year history.
“When it comes to keeping our taxes low, protecting our constitutional rights, and securing our border … August Pfluger is the warrior we need to fight for us in Washington,” Gunter said in a news release. “I couldn’t be happier to stand with August and support his campaign to represent our community and its values in Congress.”
Posted in
State Government
on
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 4:02 pm.
| Tags:
Brenda Gunter,
Republican Primary,
August Pfluger,
Washington,
Congress