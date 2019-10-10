ECRW hosting Texas judges

The Ector County Republican Women will host Texas Supreme Court judges and Texas Criminal Court of Appeals judges during a meeting next week.

The event is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Odessa Country Club.

Judges include Texas Supreme Court Judges Jane Bland, Bret Busby and Jeffrey Boyd. Also, Texas Criminal Court of Appeals Judges David Newell, Bert Richardson and Kevin Yeary will be at the lunch.

Bland was appointed to the Court by Gov. Greg Abbott in August and sworn in Sept. 11. Before her appointment to the court, she served as justice on the First Court of Appeals in Houston for 15 years after six years as a Harris County District Court judge.

Bland is board-certified in civil appellate law and civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She is a member of the American Law Institute and chairs the Oversight Committee for the Texas Pattern Jury Charges. She is a member of the Texas Supreme Court’s Rules Advisory Committee.

Bland is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and of the University of Texas School of Law. After law school graduation, she clerked for Judge Thomas Gibbs Gee of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

In 2006 she served by special appointment on the Texas Supreme Court and wrote the majority opinion in Hyundai v. Vasquez and in 2010 received the William H. Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence by the National Center for State Courts.

Busby was appointed by Abbott in February and confirmed unanimously by the Texas Senate. Busby was a partner at the Bracewell firm in Houston and served on the 14th Court of Appeals for six years before joining the Supreme Court.

Busby is a seventh-generation Texan, third-generation Eagle Scout, and lifelong violinist who grew up in Amarillo and Austin. After graduating with high honors from Duke University and Columbia Law School, he served as a law clerk to the late Justices Byron R. White and John Paul Stevens, U.S. Supreme Court, and to Judge Gerald Bard Tjoflat, U.S. Court of Appeals, 11th Circuit.

In private practice, Busby represented plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of appeals before the U.S. Supreme Court, Supreme Court of Texas, and federal and state appellate courts. Super Lawyers Magazine named him one of the top 100 lawyers in Texas in 2012, and Chambers and Partners recognized him as a leading Texas appellate lawyer. He is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law and is a former adjunct professor at the University of Texas Law School, where he helped teach the U.S. Supreme Court Litigation Clinic.

In 2018, the Texas Association of Civil Trial and Appellate Specialists recognized Busby’s judicial service by naming him Appellate Judge of the Year. He has also received the Judge of the Year Award from the Hispanic Bar Association of Houston and the Outstanding Mentor Award from the Houston Young Lawyers Association. Attorneys consistently rate Busby highly in judicial evaluation polls.

Boyd joined the Court on Dec. 3, 2012, appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry to fill Justice Dale Wainwright’s unexpired term. Boyd was the governor’s chief of staff since September 2011. Before that he was Perry’s general counsel.

Boyd is a graduate of Abilene Christian University and earned his law degree summa cum laude from Pepperdine University, where he graduated second in his law school class. After graduation he clerked for Judge Thomas M. Reavley on the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

He spent 15 years with Thompson & Knight L.L.P. in two stints, leaving first in 2000 to join then-Texas Attorney General John Cornyn as deputy attorney general for general litigation and continuing with then-Attorney General Abbott. He rejoined Thompson & Knight as senior partner in 2003.

In January 2011 he left Thompson & Knight to join the governor’s office as general counsel.

Boyd was named a Texas Super Lawyer for government practice in 2004 and in 2006-2010. He has been a Supreme Court Advisory Committee member since 2003.

He has served as board president and director of Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas, as chair and director of Goodwill Industries of Central Texas and as a director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. He is serving a one-year term as president of the American Inns of Court, Robert W. Calvert Inn.

Before he went to law school, Boyd worked as youth and family minister of the Brentwood Oaks Church of Christ in Austin and was on the Brentwood Christian School board from 1994 to 2000.

RSVP to 432-889-1204, 432-557-4244, 432-528-2831, or go to ecrwodessa.com to pay for lunch.